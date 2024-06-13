'A sureal experience': Manitoban watches tornado touch down beside him, oblitrate property
Manitobans are picking up the pieces after a flurry of tornado activity was reported throughout southern Manitoba on Wednesday night.
According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), a low pressure system anchored in Saskatchewan triggered tornado warnings in the afternoon for areas around Binscarth, Man.
Over the next few hours, the weather agency received reports of tornadoes and funnel clouds, with the main areas of concern falling between Rivers, Rapid City and Swan Lake, with that community's powwow grounds becoming damaged during the storm.
“I am relieved to hear that that's the only damage I've heard up to now. I haven't heard of any injuries, either, so I'm hoping that remains the case,” said Natalie Hasell, warning preparedness meteorologist with ECCC.
In addition to the fast and furious winds, nickel-sized to toonie-sized hail were reported.
IN PHOTOS: Thunderstorm, tornadoes hit Manitoba
Precipitation amounts weren’t very high, with much of southern Manitoba seeing about 12 millimetres worth of rainfall, while two millimetres were reported at the Winnipeg Richardson International Airport and only one at The Forks.
A storm brews north of Douglas, Man. on June 12, 2024. (Submitted photo: Nancy Moorehead)
Manitoban stunned as tornado 'obliterated' neighbour's shed
Henry Delichte was enjoying a sunny, mild evening in Saint Alphonse Wednesday when it took a turn.
He was driving his Gator home when he noticed what looked like a dust devil in a nearby field.
“Within a matter of minutes, that dust devil exploded in size, and we were faced with a tornado,” he said.
Delichte darted out of its path, and watched as it hit his neighbour’s 80-by-100-foot shed.
“Literally obliterated it, scattered it all through our heifer pasture,” he said.
He witnessed trees snap off, pieces of sheet metal bent ‘like they’re Kleenex,’ and scattered into his hayfield.
He continued to drive, trying to evade the tornado. He felt it rip the hat off his head, as it veered away from him.
“It’s like a surreal experience,” Delichte reflected.
“In the moment, you're just in awe of what's in front of you, and looking up into the sky, it was this block, literally swirling column with pieces of sheet metal rotating up in the highest levels of it.”
Now he and his neighbours are faced with the cleanup.
“What took so little to destroy will take days, months, years to put back together.”
Henry Delichte is pictured on June 13, 2024 in Saint Alphonse, Man. with the wreckage of his neighbour's shed that was obliterated by a tornado. (Danton Unger/CTV News Winnipeg)
Swan Lake First Nation was also impacted by tornado activity.
Part of the community’s powwow arbor was destroyed during the storm.
“It left a big, huge mess, and some community members immediately came down and made sure everyone was okay. Then we started cleaning up right away,” said Sean McKinney, a resident on the First Nation.
McKinney said they’re thankful nobody in the community was injured, and spirits were high on Thursday as cleanup continued.
“We like to laugh. That’s how we deal with certain things,” he said.
Mckinney said the community is hoping to have the arbor repaired ahead of a powwow in two weeks, but even if they can’t get it ready, the event will be going ahead.
“We're going to set up a temporary location, and we’re still going to go through with our powwow,” he said. “We're going to have fun. We’re going to have a good week.”
‘A wall of white coming down the highway’
Tony Lachapelle was leaving Brandon Wednesday night to drive to his Minnedosa home when the storm hit.
As the skies grew darker and cloudier, he felt a stray hail stone or two hit his truck.
“I thought I could see it in the distance - like a wall of white coming down the highway,” he told CTV News Winnipeg.
He parked under a train overpass to minimize damage to his vehicle. Other cars were parked there too.
As Lachapelle waited out the storm, he got an alert on his phone of a tornado warning in the area.
He then felt a second onslaught of loonie-sized hail that pelted down steadily for a good 10 or 12 minutes.
“I was fortunate. Somehow I pulled off where there was no damage. I think obviously the structure above me helped,” he said.
Witnesses say a tornado touched down between Mariapolis and Saint Alphonse, Man. then turned southeast into Swan Lake First Nation. (Submitted photo: Justin DeBaets)
More thunderstorms on the way: ECCC
The Northern Tornadoes Project will investigate over the next few days to assess damage and assign a rating to the tornadoes.
While much of the south still has a chance of thunderstorm activity Thursday, Hasell says she doesn’t expect them to be as extreme as Wednesday.
“We're not expecting any particular rotation in these storms today. The wind profile isn't quite right for that,” she said.
“There could be some strong gusts here and there, and maybe a few warnings issued for these storms, but generally, we're talking about the non-severe type for today.”
- With files from CTV’s Danton Unger
Stormy skies over Brandon, Man. are pictured on June 12, 2024. (Submitted photo: Ian Emmons)
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Tens of thousands without power in Ontario and Quebec after severe thunderstorms, tornado warnings
The risk of tornados has passed, but severe thunderstorms across Ontario and Quebec left tens of thousands without power Friday after the region saw dozens of severe weather alerts.
How Meta's AI systems are using your data and why opting out is not so simple
A new chatbot prompted some users to wonder how Meta's AI systems use their data and what, if anything, they can do to opt out of the new feature.
Ontario woman charged $5,000 for MacBook shipped to her home she didn't order
An Ontario woman said she was surprised when a laptop was delivered to her door that she didn't order, but it had her address on the label.
DEVELOPING Putin pledges truce if Ukraine exits occupied areas and drops NATO bid, likely a nonstarter for Kyiv
Russian President Vladimir Putin promised Friday to 'immediately' order a ceasefire in Ukraine and begin negotiations if Kyiv started withdrawing troops from the four regions annexed by Moscow in 2022 and renounced plans to join NATO.
U.S. Supreme Court rejects 'Trump Too Small' trademark
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a political activist's attempt to trademark the phrase 'Trump Too Small,' saying the federal trademark office did not violate the First Amendment when it declined to register the mark.
'Pray for me… not against!' Pope Francis tells star-studded cast of global comedians
As world leaders gather in Italy for a summit addressing entrenched global crises, Pope Francis hosted an international gathering of a different sort on Friday to broadcast his own message – of the importance of humour.
Dog owner speaks out after court rules dogs euthanized in fatal senior death
An emotional Denis Bagaric spoke to CTV News outside of court on Thursday after a judge ruled his two remaining dogs would be killed, after a two year court battle on their fate, for the role they played in the death of a Calgary senior in June 2022.
Canada's defence investment in the Arctic puts it on track to meet NATO guideline, minister says
Canada looks on track to meet NATO's military spending guideline soon, Defence Minister Bill Blair said Friday, notably by boosting investment in the Arctic near its shared border with Russia as the region warms quickly due to climate change.
Trudeau contemplated stepping down while 'undefeated,' but is now all in
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau contemplated stepping down while 'undefeated' last year, but ultimately decided that he 'can't' walk away at a time when he thinks the stakes are higher than ever.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
'It just caught my eye': Funnel cloud spotted near Saltcoats, Sask.
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a tornado warning Tuesday afternoon, however their ongoing investigation reports the stormy weather might have resulted in funnel clouds.
-
Sask. producers claim 98% of crops in the ground as seeding wraps up
Rain has continued to cause issues for some producers in northeast and east-central Saskatchewan this spring. Regardless, a total of 98 per cent of crops are reportedly in the ground.
-
Regina Plumbing and Heating donates new A/C unit to Regina German Club
After the Regina German Club's newly purchased unit was destroyed, Regina Plumbing and Heating decided to donate a new A/C unit.
Saskatoon
-
'Need to go further': Saskatoon bus drivers' union pushes back on new transit safety plan
Saskatoon Transit unveiled a new plan Thursday to address safety concerns on buses and at terminals, but the union representing its drivers says the plan falls short of what's needed right now.
-
The Saskatoon driver charged in a fatal crash this week was granted bail
A Saskatoon man charged in connection to a fatal crash in the Kelsey Woodlawn area was granted bail on Thursday.
-
Sask. Montessori school shuts down following allegations teachers weren't paid
A Montessori school in Saskatoon has permanently closed following multiple claims from teachers that they're missing wages.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton Oilers' frustration builds with 3-0 deficit in the Stanley Cup Final
Unable to complete a third-period comeback, the Edmonton Oilers find themselves on the brink of elimination despite arguably being the better team in two of the first three games of the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers.
-
Bobrovsky, missed chances biggest factors in Oilers' Game 3 loss to Panthers
You could say the Edmonton Oilers' Game 3 loss to the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final came from multiple cuts. The deepest cut of all, though, came from goaltending, specifically the play of Sergei Bobrovsky.
-
'Extreme' speed believed to be factor in 3-vehicle crash that killed motorcyclist
A motorcyclist was killed in a three-vehicle crash on Anthony Henday Drive Thursday evening.
Calgary
-
Work resumes on broken feeder main; water restrictions remain in place
Work to repair Calgary's broken water feeder main has resumed after two workers were injured on Wednesday night.
-
Fueling Brains Academy says handbook clause raising parent's ire was 'improperly included'
A Calgary father voiced his concern about a waiver he was asked to sign by Fueling Brains Academy, the company at the centre of last year's massive E.coli outbreak that spread to daycares around the city.
-
Panthers hold on to beat Oilers 4-3 and take 3-0 lead in Stanley Cup Final
Connor McDavid's dream of hoisting a Stanley Cup this spring is turning into a nightmare. Sergei Bobrovsky made 32 saves as the Florida Panthers held on to defeat the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 on Thursday and take a 3-0 chokehold in the best-of-seven title series.
Toronto
-
Ontario woman charged $5,000 for MacBook shipped to her home she didn't order
An Ontario woman said she was surprised when a laptop was delivered to her door that she didn't order, but it had her address on the label.
-
'It's a death sentence': Local Toronto grocery store told it can no longer serve coffee
A cup of coffee is keeping a small business in Toronto alive – but it could also be a death sentence.
-
Ontario awarded nearly $1M in contracts for business case on moving science centre
Ontario awarded nearly $1 million in contracts to various companies to write a business case on moving the Ontario Science Centre to Ontario Place on Toronto's waterfront, The Canadian Press has learned.
Ottawa
-
Off to mainly cloudy Friday in Ottawa, here's when the rain begins
The capital woke up to a mainly cloudy day this Friday after an eventful night with thunderstorms.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: June 14-16
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa this weekend.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING O-Train Line 1 to partially shut down for maintenance in mid-July
The Confederation Line LRT will partially shut down this summer for planned maintenance. The work is not scheduled to start until after Bluesfest.
Montreal
-
Man runs over wife, 80, twice in Montreal hospital parking lot
An 80-year-old woman is recovering after she was run over twice by the car being driven by her husband in a Montreal hospital parking lot.
-
SUV set on fire in Montreal's east end
Montreal police are investigating after a parked vehicle was set on fire in the Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension borough.
-
Quebec reaches tentative deal with family doctors
An agreement has finally been reached between Quebec and family doctors on the primary care access window, the Guichet d'acces a la premiere ligne (GAP).
Atlantic
-
Dartmouth man charged with first-degree murder in connection with North Preston shooting: N.S. RCMP
A 26-year-old Dartmouth, N.S., man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a shooting in North Preston, N.S.
-
Weather front approaches the Maritimes with rain and showers Friday into Saturday
Hit-and-miss rain totals were reported across the Maritimes on Wednesday, the result of the scattered coverage of showers and thunderstorms.
-
Halifax bridge closure last weekend created travel chaos, hefty traffic numbers on the Macdonald
For those travelling across the Macdonald Bridge last weekend, it will come as no surprise, the reported number of vehicles making the trip between Halifax and Dartmouth was sky high.
Vancouver
-
1 in 3 Vancouver teachers considering quitting: unions
Unions for teachers and other workers within the Vancouver school system are sounding the alarm about low morale.
-
BC Lions approaching sellout for home opener with 50 Cent as Concert Kickoff performer
The BC Lions will have one of the largest regular season crowds in decades when they host the Calgary Stampeders in their home opener at BC Place on Saturday.
-
Bear trapped in B.C. garage attempted to claw its way out, RCMP say
An intruder caused quite a bit of damage to a garage in Port Coquitlam Thursday morning, according to local Mounties.
Vancouver Island
-
Border officials say B.C. man facing multiple charges after discovery at Vancouver airport
Canadian border officials say a British Columbia man is facing a raft of drug-trafficking and weapons charges after the discovery of three illegal firearm suppressors at the Vancouver International Airport.
-
Uber says new B.C. gig-worker rules punish customers, businesses
Ride-hailing company Uber is criticizing the British Columbia government's regulatory changes for gig workers, saying the province is set to drive up costs for residents and drive down demand for local businesses.
-
Officer shot in deadly B.C. bank shootout details the attack 2 years later
Two years after a deadly gun battle between police and a pair of heavily armed assailants stunned the community of Saanich, B.C., one of the officers who was critically injured in the shootout is speaking about it publicly for the first time.
Kelowna
-
Pedestrian struck, killed by train in B.C. Interior
One person is dead after being struck by a train in Kamloops Thursday morning.
-
Targeted shooting in Penticton, B.C., under investigation: RCMP
Mounties in Penticton say they're investigating a shooting that police believe was targeted.
-
B.C. deer fatally tramples dog, injures woman while protecting fawn
A dog was killed and a woman injured by a deer in West Kelowna Monday night, prompting a warning from B.C. conservation officers.
N.L.
-
Feuding Labrador Indigenous groups -- one recognized, one not -- celebrate court ruling
A Federal Court judge has dismissed a bid by Labrador's Innu Nation to throw out an agreement involving the NunatuKavut Community Council, but both groups claim the ruling is a win.
-
United flight to Paris diverts to Newfoundland, passengers forced to sleep on benches and floor
Border agents in Gander, N.L., were unavailable or unwilling to process passengers on a diverted flight from Washington to Paris early Monday.
-
N.L. launching disability benefit to top up federal program and create basic income
The government of Newfoundland and Labrador is launching a disability benefit that will top up the federal government's recently announced aid program.
Northern Ontario
-
Tribunal rejects northern Ont. woman’s complaint that masking rules violated her human rights
A Timmins-area woman who was refused access to a medical appointment during the COVID-19 pandemic because she refused to wear a mask has lost her human rights complaint.
-
Two separate Sudbury dog attacks spark fear there will be more
Two dog owners are sharing their stories about recent terrifying and traumatizing dog attacks in the Donovan neighbourhood of Greater Sudbury.
-
Ontario woman charged $5,000 for MacBook shipped to her home she didn't order
An Ontario woman said she was surprised when a laptop was delivered to her door that she didn't order, but it had her address on the label.
Barrie
-
Hydro crews dispatched as thousands still without power
Severe storm knocked down trees onto power lines across central Ontario Thursday.
-
Orillia police busted two senior men on impaired driving charges
Speed enforcement and R.I.D.E. checks nabbed two drivers Wednesday.
-
Connor McDavid's public school teachers reflect on his early focus & skill amid NHL playoffs
At Clearmeadow Public School, McDavid's former teachers fondly remember him as a standout student, even at a young age.
Kitchener
-
'I burst into tears': Stratford widow asks thief to return late husband's ashes after break-in
A Stratford widow says she’s heartbroken after she says her late husband’s ashes went missing after a break-in.
-
'It was me': Video shows moment University of Waterloo attacker admits to triple stabbing
Disturbing evidence is being shared for the first time of the 2023 attack at the University of Waterloo, including audio of the triple stabbing and a surprising confession.
-
Regional police arrest three people as part of southwestern Ontario fraud investigation
WRPS have arrested three people in connection to an ongoing fraud investigation involving over 50 charges and multiple arrests.
London
-
OPP closed Middlesex Centre road for structure fire
A structure fire in Middlesex Centre has closed down a section of Carriage Road. According to OPP Carriage Road is closed between Sharon Drive and Westminster Drive.
-
Federal offender wanted on Canada-wide warrant
The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is requesting the public's help in locating Sean Robertson, who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breach of his statutory release.
-
Serious crash being investigated in Woodstock
Police in Woodstock are investigating a serious crash. According to a social media post, Springbank Avenue is closed in both directions between Alice Street and James Street.