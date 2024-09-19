WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Missing six-year-old boy disappeared after school breakfast program: Manitoba RCMP

    Six-year-old Johnson Redhead is shown in an undated photo provided by Manitoba RCMP. Six-year-old Johnson Redhead is shown in an undated photo provided by Manitoba RCMP.
    Share

    Shamattawa RCMP are searching for a missing six-year-old boy who hasn’t been seen since Wednesday morning.

    Mounties say Johnson Redhead went to school that morning, attending its breakfast program until 9 a.m. However, he did not arrive at class after it ended, police say.

    He was reported missing to RCMP at around 12:30 p.m. that day.

    Community members and the RCMP started a large-scale search, combing through wooded areas, trails, roads, sheds, and construction equipment.

    ATVs and vehicles were also brought in to cover more ground.

    Officers obtained video footage from the school to find out which direction Redhead went in or what led to him leaving school property.

    The RCMP’s search and rescue team, personnel from the Office of the Fire Commissioner, and volunteers from Winnipeg Volunteer Search and Rescue are en route to the community to help.

    The Canadian Rangers will also help with the search.

    Anyone with information on Redhead’s whereabouts is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News