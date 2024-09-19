Missing six-year-old boy disappeared after school breakfast program: Manitoba RCMP

Shamattawa RCMP are searching for a missing six-year-old boy who hasn’t been seen since Wednesday morning.

Mounties say Johnson Redhead went to school that morning, attending its breakfast program until 9 a.m. However, he did not arrive at class after it ended, police say.

He was reported missing to RCMP at around 12:30 p.m. that day.

Community members and the RCMP started a large-scale search, combing through wooded areas, trails, roads, sheds, and construction equipment.

ATVs and vehicles were also brought in to cover more ground.

Officers obtained video footage from the school to find out which direction Redhead went in or what led to him leaving school property.

The RCMP’s search and rescue team, personnel from the Office of the Fire Commissioner, and volunteers from Winnipeg Volunteer Search and Rescue are en route to the community to help.

The Canadian Rangers will also help with the search.

Anyone with information on Redhead’s whereabouts is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.