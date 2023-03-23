'A time for community to get together': Muslims begin month-long fast for Ramadan

The Muslim community in Manitoba and around the world began this year’s fasting month of Ramadan, entering a period of worship.

The holy month kicked off last night with the first sighting of the crescent moon.

For the 30 days of Ramadan, Muslims will fast from dawn until dusk. At night, family and friends come together for a festive feast. Fasting is aimed at bringing people closer to God, and serves as a reminder of the suffering of the less fortunate.

“It’s a time for the community to get together, fast, become religious, reflect on the past year and the coming year, and really celebrate the month of Ramadan,” said Ruheen Aziz, a board member with the Manitoba Islamic Association.

Aziz said Ramadan is a significant and spiritual month for Muslims as it marks the time when the Quran was released to the Prophet Muhammad.

She added that fasting is also a big aspect of the month, but that it’s not only about refraining from food and drink.

“It’s also a time to fast from, maybe, your daily activities that have kept you busy in the worldly life,” Aziz said,

“It’s also a time to really get strong in your spiritual activities. You’ll find that a lot of Muslims will take time off work if they can or refrain from any extra social activities.”

Ramadan ends with the celebration of Eid al-Fitr, which typically includes communal prayers, celebratory gatherings and festive meals.

This Friday night, Winnipeggers are invited to break the fast with the Manitoba Islamic Association at the Grand Mosque on Waverley. All are welcome, but you are asked to register ahead of time.

“This is a great opportunity to learn what it is to be part of Ramadan and we welcome all to it,” Aziz said.

- With files from CTV’s Devon McKendrick.