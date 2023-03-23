'A travesty of justice': some residents make last-ditch effort to stop heritage designation plan

Despite a last-ditch effort by some residents hoping to stop a heritage designation in an early 20th century neighbourhood, Winnipeg city council voted in favour of the plan.

Several residents from Winnipeg's Crescentwood-Enderton Park neighbourhood were at city hall Thursday morning.

City planners had previously recommended a heritage conservation district (HCD) designation in the area, which would restrict demolitions and require homeowners to get special heritage permits before making changes to their homes.

Christine Skene, a resident of the area, told council she has been pushing for this designation for the past 12 years.

"We have an opportunity to preserve a nearly intact neighbourhood where over 80 per cent of the homes are older than 1920," she said.

But not all at city hall were in favour of the idea.

Glen Harvey, who has lived in the area for 37 years, said he was 'blindsided' by the news the city was considering a designation.

"Had I known that was a possibility, I would never have bought here," Harvey told council. "We live in a democratic society, and it is my democratic right within the law to deal as I see fit with my own real estate, just as all of you do. Not to be restricted and burdened and governed by the wants of a select few championing the HCD designation."

When asked by council what democratic right he was referring to, Harvey said it was an 'ethical right.'

He's worried property values will be impacted by the designation.

"It would be a travesty of justice," he said, asking council to delay the designation.

Council also heard from a lawyer, Kevin Toyne, who was representing property owners opposed to the designation.

He questioned if the eligibility criteria had been satisfied and argued the proposed language is too vague, and asked council to provide more clarity for those looking to do work in the area.

Council voted in favour of the heritage conservation district designation.

-with files from CTV's Jeff Keele