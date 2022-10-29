'A very visible problem': homelessness seminar looks to keep issue top-of-mind for Winnipeggers

A core-area church is working to keep the issue of homelessness front and centre in Winnipeg.

All Saints’ Anglican Church held a seminar on homelessness in Winnipeg Saturday afternoon. The event welcomed in speakers from non-profit organizations End Homelessness Winnipeg and 1JustCity to talk about what they are doing to help Winnipeg's unsheltered population.

Rev. Robert Schoeck said it's a very relevant issue where they're located, at the corner of Broadway and Osborne Street. "Being here at this intersection where we encounter our neighbours on a daily basis gives us the opportunity to be able to learn their story, and support and serve them as best we can," he said.

Parishoner Carl Harrison said the church has a history of helping the homeless. "We had a tent city set up in the courtyard a few years ago, we had people sleeping in the bus shelter all last winter, spending time in our parking lot, plugging their hot plates into our spot where we plug in cars," he said. "It's a very visible problem in this community."

Harrison hopes that by hosting events like this, the church can keep awareness of the problem high now that the municipal election is over.

Homelessness was a key issue for voters across the city during the election campaign. Harrison said the problem needs to be addressed now that the campaign is finished.

"I would hope the new administration will try to work with stakeholders, including homeless folks, and try to help some of these people," he said.

Harrison adds that now is the time to help. "In another six weeks, a thousand people will be sleeping outside, and that's not something as a society we should be putting up with."