WINNIPEG -- An abandoned apartment building in the 400 block of Maryland Street will be demolished Thursday following its third fire in the span of the year.

According to the city, crews were called to the vacant building in the 400 block of Maryland Street on Wednesday evening. Upon arrival they found flames and thick black smoke. The fire was declared under control at 1:25 a.m. Thursday.

The city said the building had already been damaged in two separate fires in January 2019.

Six people and a dog had to leave two nearby homes because of the fire, and were given temporary shelter in Winnipeg Transit busses.

According to the city, the building is set to be demolished Thursday to prevent any further hazards. Maryland Street from Ellice to St. Matthews Avenues will remain closed through evening rush hour.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service has left the scene of the fire, but Manitoba Hydro remains to try and restore power lines. Restoration is expected by 2 p.m. on Thursday.

In a tweet, the United Fire Fighters of Winnipeg said crews faced dangerous conditions while battling Wednesday’s fire.

"Cold conditions can pose a health hazard for crews, cause hose line freezing as well as a treacherous work area due to ice build-up," the union tweeted. "Windy conditions can cause additional fire spread making it difficult to extinguish."

- With files from CTV’s Danton Unger.