WINNIPEG -- A fire that erupted in an abandoned apartment building on Maryland Street has forced nearby buildings housing many residents to be evacuated, the city said.

On Wednesday evening, the city said crews were called to the vacant building in the 400-block of Maryland Street. When they arrived they found thick black smoke and flames coming from the building.

The building had been damaged in two separate fires that happened in January 2019, the city said.

The crews used a ladder to fight the fire, and a drone provided ‘situational awareness’.

United Firefighters of Winnipeg said in a tweet, crews were faced with dangerous conditions while fighting this fire.

"Cold conditions can pose a health hazard for crews, cause hose line freezing as well as a treacherous work area due to ice build-up," the union tweeted. "Windy conditions can cause additional fire spread making it difficult to extinguish."

Evacuees from several nearby buildings were taken to Winnipeg Transit busses for temporary shelter Wednesday night.

Winnipeg police said the fire will force the closure of southbound lanes from Ellice Avenue to St. Matthews Avenue.

Police say the closure is expected to remain in place until at least noon on Thursday.

The city said crews will be on the scene overnight.