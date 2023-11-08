Abandoned boat discovered during search for missing Manitoba man

WINNIPEG
    Supplied image of Harold Christopher Taylor. (Source: Manitoba RCMP) Supplied image of Harold Christopher Taylor. (Source: Manitoba RCMP)

    The Manitoba RCMP is searching for a man who went missing last week after taking out his boat.

    Harold Christopher Taylor, a 42-year-old man from Garden Hill First Nation, was last seen on Nov. 1, when he took his boat to Wass Island to get firewood.

    When Taylor never came back, community members began to search Wass Island and nearby areas. His boat was found abandoned and floating near the shoreline of another island.

    Over the last week, the search for Taylor has continued with search and rescue groups, as well as boats and aircraft.

    On Tuesday, the RCMP’s Underwater Recovery Team went to the community to join the search.

    Taylor is described as six-foot-two in height, 220 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black toque, black parka, and dark-coloured ski pants.

    Police ask anyone with information to call the RCMP at 204-456-2290 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

