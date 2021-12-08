Abandoned church goes up in flames in Manitoba community

An abandoned church in the R.M. of Alonsa went up in flames on Tuesday.

RCMP officers were called to the scene at around 4:50 p.m.

When Mounties, the Rorketon Fire Department and EMS got to the fire, the church was fully engulfed in flames. Police note they do not believe anyone was inside the church at the time.

The cause of the fire has not been determined, and the Office of the Fire Commissioner has been notified.

Police ask anyone with information to call Ste. Rose du Lac RCMP at 204-447-3082 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.