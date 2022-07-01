'Abortion is health care': Pro-choice group rallies in support of a woman's right to choose

A pro-choice rally was held at the Manitoba Legislative Building on Friday -- a week after Roe v. Wade was reversed by the United States Supreme Court.

Over 100 demonstrators showed up in support of a woman’s right to choose.

Women’s March Winnipeg had a clear message during the rally - they do not approve of Roe v. Wade being overturned in the United States and they plan to stand up for abortion rights in Canada.

“Suggesting we can move back in time like the United States has done, it is just not on. Canadians do not support that,” said Julie Guard, a spokesperson for Women’s March Winnipeg.

Carrying signs with slogans like ‘Reproductive Rights for All’ and ‘Abortion is a Charter Right,’ the march encountered a small group of pro-life demonstrators.

“We’re not here to oppose individuals, we are not opposed to people coming. We are here to stand strongly against what they stand for,” said Caleb Giesbrecht, the organizer of the pro-life event.

Supporters with the pro-choice rally significantly outnumbered the other group, with one attendee saying pro-life rhetoric shouldn’t be tolerated and Canadians must speak out against it.

“Abortion is health care. It shouldn’t be treated that something is political. It’s not controversial. People need it for health and it shouldn’t matter why someone wants an abortion,” said Paige Mason, a board member of the Abortion Rights Coalition of Canada.

Marchers also used the event as a platform to advocate for better abortion support throughout the country.

“Abortion is legal in Canada, but it is not accessible because if you live in a rural or northern community you likely have to travel to get abortion care. So that’s why I’m here, we need to advocate for better access to services as well,” Mason said.