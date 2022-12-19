'Absolutely unprecedented': Harvest Manitoba says inflation driving up demand for food banks

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What we know about the accused Vaughan mass shooter

A 73-year-old man suspected of killing five people in a mass shooting at a Vaughan, Ont. building had a long history of legal disputes with the condominium board and was set to appear in court the following day, documents show.

An image of Francesco Villi, who has been identified as the now-deceased gunman in the Vaughan condo shooting. (Facebook)

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island