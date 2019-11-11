WINNIPEG - Winnipeg Police report that Academy road has re-opened to traffic as of 5 a.m. Tuesday.

A police investigation had shut down part of the busy road in River Heights Monday night.

Police said they were called to the area of Academy Road around 6 p.m.

Academy was blocked off between Ash and Oak Streets and shattered glass and debris could be seen on the road within the police tape.

Nearby, officers were holding a scene in a back alley beside Brock-Corydon School where an SUV had crashed into a fence.

Police did not confirm the two scenes were related Monday night, only saying that an investigation was taking place in the area.

CTV News Winnipeg will update this story as more information becomes available.