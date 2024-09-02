WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Accidental fire breaks out in Winnipeg’s St. John’s neighbourhood

    WFPS
    Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) crews say a house fire in the 400 block of Atlantic Avenue was most likely accidental.

    According to a news release, the blaze broke out Sunday afternoon around 2:25 p.m. Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the one-and-a-half storey building. Using hose lines, they managed to get the fire under control just before 3 p.m.

    Those living inside the home managed to get out before crews arrived. Paramedics assessed one person on-scene, but they weren’t taken to the hospital. No one else was injured.

