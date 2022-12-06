Accused in fatal stabbing of taxi driver unable to control behaviour due to mental illness, forensic psychiatrist tells court

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What is the 'white elephant' gift exchange?

With the holiday season in full swing, families and friends looking for a more unconventional way to give gifts can look no further than to the 'white elephant' gift exchange, but what is it exactly?

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island