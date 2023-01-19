Actionmarguerite becomes first healthcare facility in Manitoba to be SAFE Work certified

An assisted living centre in St. Boniface has become the first such facility in Manitoba to receive a special work safety certification.

Actionmarguerite Saint-Boniface, located at 185 Rue Despins, has become the first healthcare organization in the province to be certified by SAFE Work Manitoba, a division of the Workers’ Compensation Board (WCB.)

"It means we continue to be innovative and caring, offering a compassionate environment to our residents but to our staff as well," said Sheila Bayda, chief human resources officer at Actionmarguerite, "It's been really wonderful."

She said the certification process included increasing safety features and training across all three of their facilities. They also had to undergo a safety audit.

"There is a pretty in-depth process that we have to go through, it's really making sure that you have certain safety features in place, processes, safe work operating procedures, that you're educating your staff," said Bayda.

Actionmarguerite started the process during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it took nearly two years to complete.

"We are really proud of the fact that we were able to do this at a time that was full of pressure because we were dealing with a pandemic, but yet we persevered," said Bayda.

She added the organization wants to help other healthcare providers reach the same standard.

As a result of becoming SAFE Work certified, Actionmarguerite will now receive a prevention rebate of up to 15 per cent off of its WCB premium.

SAFE Work Manitoba is working to expand the program across the healthcare industry. It is already available in the construction, manufacturing, service, and trucking industries.