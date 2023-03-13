Additional funding for downtown washroom added to final budget talks

When the mayor's inner circle discusses the 2023 budget next week, they will be talking about adding a little bit of extra money to keep a public washroom at its normal hours.

Amoowigamig, located at 715 Main Street, is a permanent washroom space downtown and was launched last year.

In February, a report came out saying the washroom, which is run by Ma Mawi Wi Chi Itata Centre, was a success, but hours were going to be cut for staff on-site from 10 hours a day, seven days a week to eight hours a day.

Coun. John Orlikow brought a motion forward to the Executive Policy Committee (EPC) asking that additional funds be considered when the budget is discussed at council next week to ensure the site can stay staffed at the 10-hour mark.

To keep the washroom at 10 hours a day, an extra $18,000 would be added to the grant given to Ma Mawi Wi Chi Itata Centre. The money would ensure the facility stays at the normal hours until the end of 2023.

A city report also recommended funding be considered in the 2024 multi-year budget to see the washroom kept open 24/7. It's estimated $650,000 a year would be needed to keep the washroom open 24/7.

EPC voted on the recommendations on Monday and the motion was passed five-to-one.

EPC will discuss final budget recommendations on March 21.