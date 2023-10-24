ADHD Awareness Month: Symptoms and signs of the neurodevelopmental disorder

The stigma around attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) still exists and more conversation is needed to shatter it.

That’s one of the messages from experts as we mark National ADHD Awareness Month, a time aimed at educating the public about the neurodevelopmental disorder.

“The stigma that occurs with ADHD is still real, and it’s a problem in our society still,” said Learning Disabilities Association of Manitoba executive director Karen Velthuys in an interview on CTV Morning Live Winnipeg.

ADHD is one of the most common neurodevelopmental disorders in Canada. The Centre for ADHD Awareness in Canada estimates approximately 1.8 million Canadians are affected.

It can manifest as hyperactivity, impulsivity or inattention in both children and adults.

Velthuys notes there is a gender bias with the disorder, as it manifests itself very differently in boys and girls. She notes girls will not often have the hyperactivity component of ADHD, referring to them instead as ‘daydreaming daisies.’

“They may look like they’re paying attention in class. Teachers will have no clue that they have completely zoned out,” Velthuys said.

“That’s when it becomes a problem, is because they don’t know that that’s happening until test time comes, and then we see that there’s a problem.”

ADHD and mental health, she notes, can have a strong correlation, as kids with ADHD will feel as if they’re trying their hardest at school and still struggle, which can impact self-esteem.

Velthuys said parents should turn to a doctor if they suspect their child might be affected by ADHD.

“It’s really important to get that diagnosis so we know what we’re dealing with.”

