Adrien Sala and the NDP hold on to St. James

St. James will continue to belong to the NDP.

The CTV News Decision Desk is declaring NDP incumbent Adrien Sala the winner of St. James with 63.7 per cent of the vote and seven of 17 polls reporting.

Sala was first elected in 2019 and has served as the NDP’s critic for Finance and Manitoba Hydro.

He has a Bachelor of Commerce in management and human resource management and was most recently the director of strategy and operations at Assiniboine Credit Union.

St. James has predominately been a constituency represented by the NDP. The Progressive Conservatives have had the seat three times, the most recent being from 2016 to 2019. The Liberals also held the seat between 1988 and 1995.

Last election, Sala won by more than 1,200 votes.

This year, Sala beat out Tory Tim Diack and Liberal Randell Cacayuran.