Winnipeg

Adrien Sala and the NDP hold on to St. James

St. James will continue to belong to the NDP.

The CTV News Decision Desk is declaring NDP incumbent Adrien Sala the winner of St. James with 63.7 per cent of the vote and seven of 17 polls reporting.

Sala was first elected in 2019 and has served as the NDP’s critic for Finance and Manitoba Hydro.

He has a Bachelor of Commerce in management and human resource management and was most recently the director of strategy and operations at Assiniboine Credit Union.

St. James has predominately been a constituency represented by the NDP. The Progressive Conservatives have had the seat three times, the most recent being from 2016 to 2019. The Liberals also held the seat between 1988 and 1995.

Last election, Sala won by more than 1,200 votes.

This year, Sala beat out Tory Tim Diack and Liberal Randell Cacayuran.

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

LIVE UPDATES

LIVE UPDATES Polls closed, results start to roll in for election day in Manitoba

Polls are closed and results are coming in what will be a historic election for the province. The Progressive Conservatives' Heather Stefanson is looking to become the first woman elected premier, while the NDP's Wab Kinew is looking to become the province's first First Nation premier. Follow along for live updates on candidates, voting information and results.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News