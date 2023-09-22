Winnipeg

    • Advance voting to begin Saturday for Manitoba provincial election

    Manitobans head to the polls on election day in Winnipeg, Tuesday, September 10, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods Manitobans head to the polls on election day in Winnipeg, Tuesday, September 10, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

    Advance voting is set to begin on Saturday for the Manitoba provincial election.

    According to Elections Manitoba, Manitobans can vote at any advance polling station from Sept. 23 to 30. A list of the advance voting locations and their hours can be found online.

    Once at the polling station, voters are required to show ID. This includes one piece of government issued ID with your current address, or two documents that have your name. A full list of acceptable IDs can be found through Elections Manitoba

    To be eligible to vote, you must be a Canadian citizen who has been a Manitoba resident for at least six months, and who is 18 years of age or older on or before Election Day.

    The provincial election is set to take place on Oct. 3.

