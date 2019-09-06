

Tim Salzen, CTV News Winnipeg





Manitobans looking to beat the voting rush for this Tuesday’s election day opted for the convenience of advance polls - and more of them voted early this time than in 2016.

Elections Manitoba says 112,983 Manitobans cast ballots for the 2019 election during eight days of advance voting.

That’s up about three percent compared to the 110,000 early voters three years ago.

In addition, 409 absentee votes and 213 homebound votes have been cast to date, bringing the total to 113,605.

Nearly 94,000 voted in their ‘home’ electoral division and 19,000 voted outside their electoral division.

Polling stations in downtown Winnipeg saw the highest number of non-resident advance voters.

The electoral division of Union Station, with polling locations at Portage Place, The Forks, Winnipeg Circus and University of Winnipeg welcomed 2,318 voters who cast ballots outside their home constituencies.

Roblin had the highest number of advance resident votes at 3,365.

If you’re voting on election day, Sept. 10, Elections Manitoba has some important reminders:

To find out where to vote, check your voter registration card for your polling place.

Remember that you need identification to vote.

Everyone must show ID to vote, either one piece of government-issued photo ID or two other pieces.

People are encouraged to bring their voter information card, which can be used as one piece of ID.

Visit the Elections Manitoba website for a complete list of acceptable ID.