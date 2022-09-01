Affordable senior housing complex still needs funding
An affordable housing project for inner-city seniors is one step closer to being built.
A community committee at city hall has approved rezoning for the Harriet Street Seniors Housing project - a three-storey, 49-unit affordable residential housing complex for independent seniors.
The complex is being built on Harriet Street, between McDermot and Notre Dame Avenues.
The project has already secured a $550,000 loan agreement to buy the land. Project director Catherine Collins says the focus now is on getting money to pay for construction.
"What were always up against is that interest rates are always inching up, and that makes the project cost more and more," she said. "It's still going to be a challenge because it’s a lot of money we have to find."
The project now moves on to the executive policy committee for approval.
Collins says they do plan to break ground this year, with the hopes of more housing projects popping up in the neighbourhood.
