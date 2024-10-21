AI use on the rise in Manitoba schools
New data is revealing the good, the bad and the ugly of artificial intelligence in schools.
AI is among Temiloluwa Daramola’s school supplies this year.
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
- Sign up now for daily CTV News Winnipeg newsletters
“It's 2024, and AI is very much used everywhere in every aspect,” she told CTV News.
The third-year neuroscience student at the University of Winnipeg said AI has helped her a lot when it comes to studying.
“I literally put my slides in the AI and then asked it to summarize (them) for me, create mock-up questions. It really helps,” she said. “I think it’s boosted my studying.”
She isn’t alone.
KPMG surveyed 423 students across the country, finding nearly six in 10 use generative AI in their school work. Most reported using AI to generate ideas and conduct research, but others said they would use AI to write essays and complete tests or exams.
Of those students, 82 per cent said they have claimed generative AI content as their own work.
“The question isn't should we ban it or allow it entirely? It's at what point and to what degree do we encourage students to make use of these tools?” said David Gerhard, the head of computer science at the University of Manitoba.
He said it shouldn’t be a surprise that so many students are using AI. But post-secondary institutions should be taking notes.
“If we have a student go through our programs and we forbid them from using a new and powerful technology, then we're not setting them up for success in the world that they're going to be living in and working in,” he said.
“We want to make sure that they know what these tools are and how they work and what's appropriate and inappropriate in terms of their use.”
That’s exactly what Red River College Polytech is trying to do. The school is in the process of rolling out Generative AI Guidelines for students.
“We embrace that. We want to see staff, students, faculty using Gen AI,” said Kerry Macdonald, director of RRC Polytech’s Centre for Learning and Program Excellence.
She said the goal is to find the balance between a responsible use of AI in the classroom and the potential problems and challenges that could arise – like students claiming AI content as their own work.
“Like any tool, it depends on how you use it,” Macdonald said. “Those kinds of skills, they're commonly being referred to right now as Gen AI literacy skills. So we want to build that literacy in our students.”
The University of Manitoba tells CTV News it takes an "educational approach" to AI to make sure faculty and students know what is acceptable.
“UM recently initiated a committee on AI to ensure that dialogue continues about potential positive opportunities for this technology and offer guidance related to possible areas of concern, for instance, academic and research integrity, and protection of intellectual property,” Mark Torchia, vice-provost of teaching and learning at the university, said in a statement.
The University of Winnipeg said its students must follow principles of academic integrity when using AI, which includes a requirement to cite AI tools when used. But ultimately, the university said it is up to the instructors to determine how AI is used in their classroom.
“If an instructor prohibits the use of AI tools in a course, students who use AI for assignments may face an allegation of academic misconduct,” the university said in an email to CTV News.
For Daramola, who is now in her last year at the university, she believes as long as it is used properly and responsibly, AI should get an A+.
“I really think AI is a useful tool. I just think we have to be able to control how much we use it,” she said.
The KPMG survey was conducted between Aug. 6 and 21, 2024, of students over the age of 18 attending university, college, vocational, or high school educational institutions. The data has a margin of error of +/- 3 percentage points, with a confidence level of 95 per cent.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Halifax police confirm body of Walmart employee was found in walk-in oven
Police have confirmed the body of an employee who died at a Walmart in Halifax over the weekend was found in a walk-in oven.
Man charged after attempting to force his way into the House of Commons: police
On the tenth anniversary of the shooting on Parliament Hill, a man was arrested and charged with trespassing as he attempted to push past security guards into the House of Commons.
'We all got through it': Canadian family stuck in Cuba recalls ordeal amid massive blackout
Ellen Francis says she and her family were having a great time at one of Cuba's famously stunning beaches and exploring the popular tourist town of Varadero when the situation turned into something like a scary movie.
Former Conservative leader says Trudeau 'should move on' amid efforts to oust him
Former Conservative leader Erin O'Toole says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau 'should move on,' as he faces growing inner-caucus turmoil.
Butter shoplifters strike again! Two more large-scale thefts reported in Guelph, Ont.
At least seven large-scale butter thefts have been reported in Guelph, Ont. over a 10-month period, including two hauls in just the last month.
Are Listeria recalls on the rise or are we just hearing more about them?
Consumers in Canada are being told to check their freezers after hundreds of frozen waffle products were recalled for fears of a possible Listeria contamination. The voluntary recall was just the latest in a string of listeria-related recalls in North America.
One dead in multistate E. coli outbreak tied to McDonald's Quarter Pounders, CDC says
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a food safety alert Tuesday regarding an E. coli outbreak that it says is linked with McDonald's Quarter Pounders.
Minister suspends licences of 11 teachers at Montreal's Bedford school after allegations of mistreatment
Quebec Premier Francois Legault promised on Tuesday to toughen secularism measures in schools, saying he was 'shocked' by revelations about a Montreal public school where a group of teachers had tried to introduce what the premier described as 'Islamist' beliefs.
PM Trudeau doesn't think his leadership is in danger, as ministers voice confidence in him a day before key Liberal meeting
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he doesn't think his leadership is in danger, one day before a highly anticipated Liberal caucus meeting where his future at the helm of the Liberal party is expected to be up for discussion.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Former Sask Party MLA Gary Grewal violated conflict of interest act, commissioner finds
Saskatchewan's Conflict of Interest Commissioner (COIC) has found that former Saskatchewan Party MLA Gary Grewal violated legislative rules by profiting from hotels while they were party to government contracts.
-
'Not the result of a firearm': Regina police say damage at Sask Party office not caused by gunshots
Two holes found in the window of a Saskatchewan Party campaign office were not caused by a gun, Regina police have reported.
-
Nearly 500 Sask. teens, too young to vote, receive voter cards by mistake
Hundreds of voter information cards have landed in the wrong hands.
Saskatoon
-
This Saskatoon teen got a great deal on a used truck. Then SGI hit him with the PST bill.
A Saskatoon family is voicing concerns after paying twice as much PST as expected on a recently purchased truck.
-
Nearly 500 Sask. teens, too young to vote, receive voter cards by mistake
Hundreds of voter information cards have landed in the wrong hands.
-
Saskatoon 'transit villages' plan sparks debate over housing density
A city planning document for the Bus Rapid Transit system (BRT) sparked controversy over the weekend, with three civic election candidates alleging Confederation Mall was at risk of being demolished and replaced with dense housing.
Edmonton
-
$115K worth of gold chains stolen from West Edmonton Mall jewelry store
Police are looking for a man and a woman who robbed an Edmonton jewelry store earlier this month.
-
Epcor begins chemical cull of goldfish at Edmonton stormwater pond
Epcor says it has begun treating an Edmonton stormwater pond to remove invasive goldfish.
-
Edmonton police seek man connected to July arson: EPS
Edmonton police are looking for information on a man they say is connected to a July house fire in the Fraser neighbourhood.
Calgary
-
Alberta's UCP government used 'false narratives' to justify safe supply policies: study
A new study suggests the Government of Alberta purposely pushed false narratives around public safety to scale down safe supply in the province.
-
Cooler temperatures prompt morning electrical grid alert throughout Alberta
An electrical grid alert was issued throughout Alberta on Tuesday morning as temperatures cooled.
-
Pedestrian badly injured in 17 Avenue S.E. crash
Calgary police are investigating a Monday crash that sent a man to hospital in life-threatening condition.
Toronto
-
TTC staff recommending winter ban on e-bikes and e-scooters due to fire risk
TTC staff are recommending that the transit service ban lithium-ion-powered mobility devices like e-scooters and e-bikes through the winter months due to the risk of fire in adverse conditions such as salty roads.
-
'A very concerning incident': Police share video of home invasion in Richmond Hill
Police have released video footage of a recent home invasion in Richmond Hill as they search for three outstanding suspects who they say may have returned to the residence the following day to take another vehicle.
-
All but one lane on Toronto-bound QEW in Burlington closed after rush hour crash
A multi-vehicle collision on the Toronto-bound QEW has shut down all but one lane of traffic during rush hour on Tuesday, says the OPP.
Ottawa
-
10 years later, Ottawa remembers 2014 Parliament Hill shooting
Memorials and tributes are taking place across Ottawa on Tuesday to remember Cpl. Nathan Cirillo, an honour guard stationed at the National War Memorial, killed 10 years ago today.
-
'Aggressive' wild turkey causing problems for residents in Ottawa's Rideauview neighbourhood
Residents of Ottawa's Rideauview neighbourhood say an aggressive wild turkey has become a problem.
-
Man charged after attempting to force his way into the House of Commons: police
On the tenth anniversary of the shooting on Parliament Hill, a man was arrested and charged with trespassing as he attempted to push past security guards into the House of Commons.
Montreal
-
Minister suspends licences of 11 teachers at Montreal's Bedford school after allegations of mistreatment
Quebec Premier Francois Legault promised on Tuesday to toughen secularism measures in schools, saying he was 'shocked' by revelations about a Montreal public school where a group of teachers had tried to introduce what the premier described as 'Islamist' beliefs.
-
Quebec launches public consultation on abolishing daylight saving time
The Quebec government wants to hear Quebecers' thoughts about scrapping the twice-yearly time change, but it isn't promising to act on them.
-
PQ leader accuses Montreal library of promoting 'religious invasion' with photo of girl in hijab
A Montreal borough and Muslim leader are pushing back against the head of the Parti Québécois after he accused a local library of promoting a "religious invasion" by posting a photo of a young girl wearing a hijab for a storytime event.
Atlantic
-
Halifax police confirm body of Walmart employee was found in walk-in oven
Police have confirmed the body of an employee who died at a Walmart in Halifax over the weekend was found in a walk-in oven.
-
Liberal caucus chair crosses aisle to join N.S. Progressive Conservatives
A member of the Nova Scotia Liberal Party is crossing the floor and joining the Progressive Conservatives.
-
Maritime October temperatures soar to record highs while snow falls in the west
Communities east of Alberta set record high temperatures for an Oct. 21 while Alberta itself contended with the first snowfall of the season in some areas.
Vancouver
-
'It doesn't feel real': Family searching for Coquitlam man who went missing amid atmospheric river
The search for a man who went missing amid last weekend’s atmospheric river in Coquitlam, B.C., has entered its third day.
-
B.C. premier says atmospheric river death toll could rise as third fatality confirmed
Mounties in British Columbia say a second person has been found dead after two vehicles ended up in a river on Vancouver Island when a road washed out amid torrential rains over the weekend.
-
'That is their prerogative': Dr. Bonnie Henry on prospect of being fired by B.C. Conservatives
With the B.C. election too close to call, Dr. Bonnie Henry was asked Tuesday how she feels about the possibility of a party that has repeatedly called for her firing forming government.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. premier says atmospheric river death toll could rise as third fatality confirmed
Mounties in British Columbia say a second person has been found dead after two vehicles ended up in a river on Vancouver Island when a road washed out amid torrential rains over the weekend.
-
'That is their prerogative': Dr. Bonnie Henry on prospect of being fired by B.C. Conservatives
With the B.C. election too close to call, Dr. Bonnie Henry was asked Tuesday how she feels about the possibility of a party that has repeatedly called for her firing forming government.
-
Sonia Furstenau staying on as B.C. Greens leader in wake of indecisive election
The B.C. Greens say Sonia Furstenau will be staying on as party leader, despite losing her seat in the legislature in Saturday's provincial election.
Kelowna
-
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
-
B.C. man gets prison sentence, fine for using fake names to buy guns in the U.S.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
-
2nd-degree murder charge laid nearly 2 years after Kelowna stabbing
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.
N.L.
-
77-year-old Kansas man missing after hotel fire in western Newfoundland
Police in western Newfoundland say a 77-year-old man visiting the province from Kansas is missing after a fire at a hotel in Deer Lake, N.L.
-
83-year-old Newfoundland musician still playing sold-out shows, even with memory loss
At 2 p.m. on Thursday, the scene at the Lions Club in Clarenville, N.L., rivalled any rowdy St. John's bar that thumps with music late on a weekend night.
-
Is it pickled fat? Pierogi? Newfoundland 'blobster' expert eyeing weird beach goo
A Newfoundland scientist known for identifying a gelatinous, rancid mass that washed up on the island's shores decades ago is hoping to get his hands on a slice of the strange white globs appearing on the province's beaches.
Northern Ontario
-
What the jury didn't hear in Sudbury murder trial
Now that the jury has begun deliberating in the Sudbury murder trial of Felicity Altiman, here are some of the interesting courtroom moments they didn't get to hear.
-
After 51 years, GM closes cold-weather testing facility in Kapuskasing. Ont.
After operating for 51 years, General Motors has announced it is closing the Kapuskasing Proving Ground, a facility the automaker used to test the durability of its vehicles in cold weather.
-
Halifax police confirm body of Walmart employee was found in walk-in oven
Police have confirmed the body of an employee who died at a Walmart in Halifax over the weekend was found in a walk-in oven.
Barrie
-
One person in life-threatening condition after collision in Barrie
Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a serious collision in Barrie’s south end involving a passenger vehicle and a motorcycle.
-
24 charges laid in Simcoe County auto theft investigation
Police laid two dozen charges in connection with a month-long investigation into a criminal auto theft enterprise.
-
Woman alleging sexual assault by Canadian soldier takes witness stand
A woman who alleges a Canadian soldier sexually assaulted her while at Canadian Forces Base Borden in 2018 came under fire by the accused’s defence lawyer in a Barrie courtroom on Tuesday.
Kitchener
-
Neighbours shocked by 'suspicious' fire at Kitchener, Ont. playground
No one was hurt after playground equipment went up in flames at a Kitchener, Ont. park.
-
Butter shoplifters strike again! Two more large-scale thefts reported in Guelph, Ont.
At least seven large-scale butter thefts have been reported in Guelph, Ont. over a 10-month period, including two hauls in just the last month.
-
Ketamine therapy can help people with depression, but also poses risks: experts
Ketamine can be a 'life-saving' treatment for depression but also a major risk to patients with a history of addiction, Canadian psychiatrists say after U.S. authorities charged several people in connection with actor Matthew Perry's overdose death.
London
-
‘Prayers are needed’; Father and children who suffered severe burns in Springfield, Ont. fire undergo surgery
A father and his two children who suffered severe burns in a Springfield, Ont. house fire have undergone surgery.
-
Sky over Lake Erie lights up with fireball as Orionid meteor shower peaks
A meteor lit up our region's sky last night – with a large fireball shooting across the horizon over Lake Erie at around 7:00 p.m.
-
Multi-million-dollar expansion celebrated at Stoney Creek 'Y'
“When Stoney Creek was built 15 years ago the development hadn’t expanded out this far, but now development has reached us, and surpassed us, and therefore demand is there to increase what space we have,” Galloway explained.