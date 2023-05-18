Air quality statement due to wildfire smoke over in Manitoba

A special air quality statement for Winnipeg and parts of Manitoba has ended.

On Wednesday, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued the statement due to a cold front bringing wildfire smoke from Saskatchewan into the province.

By Thursday, the statement had lifted and ECCC had previously indicated that the smoke would move into the United States.

Although the statement has ended, ECCC' air quality health index for Winnipeg still sits at four Thursday morning, which is classified as moderate risk.

While the smoke has dissipated in Manitoba, special air quality statements are still in place across western Canada, blanketing parts of Saskatchewan, most of Alberta and the majority of British Columbia.

The statement is also in place for a portion of the Northwest Territories.

If people are planning on travelling out west, they are being advised that smoke is causing poor air quality and reduced visibility.

"Wildfire smoke can be harmful to everyone's health even at low concentrations. Everyone can take action to reduce their exposure to wildfire smoke," ECCC said in the statement.

It's noted that those with lung or heart disease, older adults, children, pregnant people and people who work outdoors are at higher risk.

- with files from CTV News' Danotn Unger