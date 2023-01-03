Alan Lagimodiere, PC MLA and cabinet minister, not seeking re-election

Another PC MLA and cabinet minister has announced they will not be running in the 2023 provincial election.

On Twitter, Indigenous Reconciliation and Northern Relations Minister and Selkirk MLA Alan Lagimodiere announced he will not be seeking re-election, citing personal family reasons.

"This was not an easy decision, but I must put my family first," he said in the first of three tweets. "I am proud to see the talented candidates that our PC Party is attracting, with fresh ideas and new faces."

Lagimodiere said when the next PC candidate is chosen for the Selkirk constituency, he will work alongside them to help them win in the next election.

He also said Premier Heather Stefanson is the best leader for the party and province.

"Our party has done great work during our time in government and I know that this will continue under her leadership."

Lagimodiere was first elected in Selkirk in 2016 and was appointed a minister in 2021.

He is the latest MLA to announce they are not seeking re-election. Last week, Deputy Premier Cliff Cullen said he would not run in 2023. Other names include Ralph Eichler, Eileen Clarke and Scott Fielding, who resigned in June.

The election is scheduled for Oct. 3.