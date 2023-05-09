Alert Ready test scheduled for Wednesday in Manitoba

The Manitoba government is advising residents that an Alert Ready test is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

According to the province, the National Public Alerting System will issue an emergency alert test message at 1:55 p.m. CDT.

The test alert will come through on TV, radio and wireless devices. The province notes that not all Manitobans will receive the test alert on their mobile devices, due to device compatibility, connection to an LTE network, cell tower coverage, or device software and settings.

Manitoba said testing is a necessary part of a public alerting system, as it offers an opportunity to improve the performance and reliability of the system and ensure it works properly. Test alerts also help the public to understand what an emergency alert will look and sound like in the event of a life-threatening situation.

Alert Ready is used to deliver critical and potentially life-saving alerts to Canadians.