'All-around great day': Manitoba teams compete at Special Olympics Bonspiel

Curlers with Special Olympics Manitoba took to the ice on Sunday for a friendly competition in Winnipeg.

Nine teams from three different clubs from around the province took part in the one-day Special Olympics Manitoba Bonspiel at the Charleswood Curling Club.

“They’re having fun. They’re making some amazing shots,” said Colleen Lowdon-Bula, director of sport for Special Olympics Manitoba.

“They’re a competitive bunch but they’re friendly competitive, so it’s just an all-around great day for this group.”

For Brandon’s Team Leadbetter, the bonspiel served as a warm-up before the National Winter Games in February, where the team will represent Manitoba.

“This is a great practice run for them,” said Lowdon-Bula.

According to Lowdon-Bula, the bonspiel is also a way for athletes, volunteers and supporters to get together. She added that participating in sports provides an opportunity for growth and a way to meet other people.

“Sport just enhances anyone’s life, whether you’re an athlete with an intellectual disability or just somebody who wants to get involved and have some fun,” she said.

“It’s a great opportunity for anybody.”

The next Special Olympics Manitoba Bonspiel is taking place in Manitoba on March 9.