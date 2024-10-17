Six bison killed in illegal hunt, Manitoba man charged: RCMP

A 52-year-old man has been charged after six bison were killed in an illegal hunt on a Manitoba farm.

According to RCMP, officers were called to a report of six bison being removed from a property in the RM of Russell-Binscarth on Oct. 14.

Officers met with the property owner, who said his pasture gate locks were removed and replaced. When he checked the pasture, he saw the bison were missing.

RCMP reviewed footage from multiple trail cameras in the area, and said four people drove in with a pickup and several off-road vehicles, shot the bison and removed them from the property.

One day later, the victim called RCMP again, saying a social media advertisement online was advertising a bison hunt for $1,000 per animal at the property.

"The victims, who were the legal owners of the bison, did not place this ad. The victim did state that they had posted to social media advising of the theft and received numerous responses, including from several of those who had shot the bison," RCMP said in a news release.

Three people who responded to the ad and participated in the hunt have contacted RCMP and are cooperating with police. They said they were under the impression that the hunt was legitimately organized.

A warrant was issued for a 52-year-old man from Portage la Prairie, who turned himself into police later on Wednesday. He has been charged with theft over $5,000 and mischief over $5,000. He is scheduled to appear in court in Russell on January 22, 2025. The charges have not been proven in court.

RCMP said more charges are likely.