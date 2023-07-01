All city-run outdoor pools open for summer

All city-run outdoor pools in Winnipeg are now open for the season.

The City of Winnipeg operates nine public outdoor pools during the summer months. Admission is free at the four unheated pools - Freight House, Happyland, Provencher, and Windsor Park – while the five heated pools at Fort Garry Lions, Kildonan Park, Transcona, St. Vital and Westdale charge for entry, starting at $7.51 for the day. Family rates and monthly passes are also available.

Hours of operation vary from pool to pool, but most seem to be open daily from 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., with reduced hours on Sunday.

The city says on its website that an outdoor pool may be closed throughout the day if thunderstorms develop, or if the pool water is fouled.

Wading pools are also opening across the city on a staggered basis beginning July 1. More information can be found online.

Outdoor public pools in Winnipeg will be open until at least Sept. 3, 2023.