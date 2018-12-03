

CTV Winnipeg





All schools in the Lord Selkirk School Division and Sergeant Tommy Prince School will be closed Monday due to two threats against students.

On Sunday night, CTV was made aware of a social media post that was threatening students in the LSSD. At that time the division said schools would remain open and the person responsible was in the RCMPs custody.

Early this morning CTV was made aware of a second threat, which has prompted the division to cancel classes today. In a message to parents Superintendent, Michel Polinuk, writes:

“A second threat appeared on social media late last night.

RCMP made two more arrests and continues to investigate.

To ensure the safety of students and staff, all schools will be closed, today, Monday, December 3rd.

Updates will follow.”

RCMP has confirmed that this is true and that they currently have three people in custody. RCMP says they are not searching for any other suspects.