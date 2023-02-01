'Almost impossible to use': city councillor calls for better sidewalk snow clearing

Allard has a motion before the city's public works committee calling for a "plow to pavement" pilot project during the next winter season. (Source: Jon Hendricks, CTV News) Allard has a motion before the city's public works committee calling for a "plow to pavement" pilot project during the next winter season. (Source: Jon Hendricks, CTV News)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island