Ambulance funding deal between Winnipeg, Manitoba could be in place soon

The City of Winnipeg and the Province of Manitoba could soon have a long-awaited ambulance contract in place.

The city provides ambulance services on behalf of the provincial government.

The two sides have been without a deal since 2017.

In an update to the city’s finance committee, a report says negotiations are ongoing and it suggests a tentative contract is on the table and could be in place by the end of March.

“A contract is currently moving through review processes within both the City of Winnipeg and Shared Health, with an expectation that an agreement will be available for signing by the end of the first quarter of 2022,” the report states.

In a statement, Shared Health says it is working to finalize a deal.

“While we are optimistic a long-term agreement is within reach that will be beneficial to both sides, we will defer comment until it is complete and signed.” Said Shared Health.

In late 2017, the city threatened to get out of the ambulance business, upset that funding was frozen by the province.

City finance committee chair Scott Gillingham says any new deal needs to ensure there is full cost recovery for operating ambulances. He would also like a formula in the contract where costs for building new ambulance bays are recovered.

“This new contract needs to be such that it makes sure that property taxpayers are not subsidizing health-care,” said Gillingham.

Kyle Ross, president of the Manitoba Government and General Employees' Union (MGEU), welcomed the news of a potential deal.

“We’re pleased to hear that the City and the Province are finally at the table talking about how important it is that this service is funded appropriately,” Ross said in a statement. “Winnipeggers need to know that when they need emergency medical services they will have them without delay.”