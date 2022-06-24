'An absolute institution': Pollock's Hardware celebrates 100 years in the North End

The celebration is on at Pollock’s Hardware Co-op as it marks 100 years in the North End.

To celebrate the centennial anniversary, Pollock’s Hardware Co-op is hosting a three-day festival which began with a commemorative plaque unveiling at its 1407 Main Street location.

"This is an absolute institution in the North End and for Winnipeg, but it is also for Manitoba," said Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman during the unveiling on Friday.

He said his grandfather used to drive to Winnipeg from Victoria Beach to get supplies and ice cream from Pollock's Hardware.

He said the store has created a sense of pride and community in the North End.

"One hundred years is a long time. It is something that should be celebrated in our community. I know it is going to go on another hundred years," Bowman said.

The hardware store opened in 1922 and has been in the North End ever since. It reopened as a community co-op in 2008.

"I've always enjoyed the store. I miss the people," said Lois Cash, the former owner of the iconic hardware store. "This community is important to me. I lived in the area and decided to buy it and I worked as a manager for 15 years and really enjoyed it, enjoyed the customers. I'm so glad to see a lot of them here today."

The festival runs until Sunday, and is open for the public to come and enjoy. The festival includes an outdoor market with a parking lot stage and centenary beer garden.

More information about the celebration can be found online.