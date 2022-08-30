'An emergency of epic proportions': City blames technical issue for Leisure Guide registration shut down

It has been all hands on deck at the city to address technical issues across the country that left frustrated parents waiting to register for the Leisure Guide activities.

The city said registration for Winnipeg's Fall Leisure Guide would reopen Tuesday at noon. It comes after 'an unforeseen technical issue' with the city's third-party vendor, which forced the city to suspend registration earlier in the day.

"This is an emergency of epic proportions in (recreation) for sure, and all hands have been on deck since really early this morning," said Coun. Sherri Rollins, chair of the city's protection, community services and parks committee. "We weren't the only city, but that is cold comfort for parents that were poised early morning (on) the busiest day of the year – leisure day registration."

The city said the technical issue, which it said affected cities throughout Canada, was 'incredibly unfortunate timing' as it coincided with the opening of Leisure Guide registration.

Rollins said the city has been working to reassure parents. She said with the system failure, many parents tried calling 311 which then led to a back-up there too.

"How incredibly frustrating, busiest day of the year, and we see a system fail all across the country," Rollins said, adding she has been working with her council colleagues to improve the system.

She said once the Leisure Guide registration issues are dealt with, she will be regrouping with the public service to get an explanation for the failure from the third-party vendor.

The city said the issue has been resolved, and as of 12 p.m., residents will be able to register online, or by calling 311.