'An honest mistake': house in Manitoba built too close to neighbour allowed to stay

Steinbach City Council approved a variance request on Aug. 16, 2022, to allow the house (right) which was built too close to the property line to stay where it is. (Source: Danton Unger/ CTV News Winnipeg) Steinbach City Council approved a variance request on Aug. 16, 2022, to allow the house (right) which was built too close to the property line to stay where it is. (Source: Danton Unger/ CTV News Winnipeg)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island