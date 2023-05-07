‘An honour to be here’ Manitoba Indigenous leader watches coronation in London
One of Manitoba’s Indigenous leaders is reflecting on his experience of watching the coronation of King Charles III live in London.
Pimicikamak Okimawin Chief David Monias watched the King's coronation at Canada House in London, England.
“I really enjoyed it,” Monias said. “I just finished getting inaugurated myself. I was looking at the king and watching his expression to see what he was doing. And I was just wondering, ‘how is he feeling?’”
Monias said he was impressed by the King’s coronation speech, “The words that he stated in there was that he was ‘here to serve, not to be served’ and I think that's a big statement,” he said.
Monias was invited to travel overseas to watch the coronation with a delegation of Grand Chiefs. “I didn't get a chance to meet him personally, but we got a chance to be here at the at Canada House with all the dignitaries and Indigenous people. It’s an honour to be here,” he said.
The day of celebration also included an event with Canada’s High Commissioner and Prime Minister.
Monias said it’s important for Indigenous people to be involved in royal events like the coronation. “His Majesty represents the Crown. We have a Treaty 5 with the Crown and I think it's important that we are here as a Treaty 5 members.”
Monias wrote a letter to Charles III, congratulating him on his coronation and inviting him to visit the central Manitoba First Nation to see the effects of climate change. “We had the drought happening two years ago. Then we had the floods happening the following year. That’s the result of climate change,” said Monias.
Monias feels the King has always been open to dialogue with Indigenous people. “He came to Winnipeg and met with the Children of the Earth back in 1996,” he said. “If he ever does come, that would be awesome!”
