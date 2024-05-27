'An increase that we've noticed': Collisions between vehicles and pedestrians on the rise in Winnipeg
Three pedestrians have been hit by vehicles in Winnipeg in as many weeks, and according to the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS), these types of incidents are on the rise.
On Saturday afternoon, a 19-year-old woman was struck while crossing Pembina Highway near McGillivray Boulevard. She was taken to hospital in unstable condition, while the driver of the vehicle involved remained on scene.
Police said the woman "ran in the path of the northbound vehicle and was struck as there was no time for the driver to avoid a collision," according to a news release. They added no charges are anticipated.
The incident came less than a week after a woman died from injuries sustained in a collision at the intersection of Portage Avenue and Woodhaven Boulevard.
The recent rash of collisions involving pedestrians is concerning for Judi Dueck, who was hit by a vehicle while walking across Henderson Highway in December.
“In that moment, it was just like the movies. Everything went black… and when I came to, I was lying in a puddle on the highway,” Dueck told CTV News.
The incident happened at a crosswalk after Dueck had activated the lights.
“The first lane was empty when I looked, and when I crossed, the first lane was full and a car had blown through and hit me,” she explained.
Dueck was rushed to hospital and sustained several injuries from the crash including pelvis, rib, fibula and tibia fractures.
Since January, the WPS has responded to 11 pedestrian-involved motor vehicle collisions – five of which were fatal.
“There's definitely been more pedestrian-involved collisions with motor vehicles,” Const. Claude Chancy told CTV News on Saturday. “There's definitely been an increase that we've noticed.”
According to Manitoba Public Insurance, there have been 126 reports of collisions involving pedestrians in 2024. Year-end totals dating back to 2020 average around 250.
Since her incident in December, Dueck said she’s noticed how often collisions involving pedestrians happen.
“Our crosswalks aren’t safe,” Dueck said. “When people feel safer to jaywalk than they do on the crosswalk, you know that there’s something wrong.”
The City of Winnipeg tells CTV News making crosswalks safer and more visible is part of its ‘Road Safety Strategic Action Plan’ that was approved in 2022. The plan includes pedestrian crossing studies and installing safety measures at high-volume locations with a goal of reducing serious injury collisions by 2026.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Teen was doing homework at family's Mississauga, Ont. restaurant when gunman opened fire: testimony
The 13-year-old sister of a young man killed in the attack on her family’s Mississauga restaurant in 2021 took the stand in a Brampton courthouse on Monday to describe the terrifying moments of coming under fire.
'Repetitive partisan conduct': Conservatives to force vote on ousting Speaker Greg Fergus
The federal Conservatives have advanced a motion that will force MPs to vote on whether to oust Greg Fergus as House of Commons Speaker, after MPs' deputy adjudicator ruled Monday that the Liberal member's allegedly errant partisan event invite required urgent attention.
B.C. senior prepares to move due to devastating effects of fraud
A Courtenay, B.C., senior is downsizing and packing to move as she comes to accept she can no longer afford to stay in her home, after falling victim to a scam that robbed her of her life savings worth more than $100,000.
Trial for B.C. man accused of killing, dismembering wife begins
The trial for a Langley man accused of killing his wife began Monday, with the prosecutor laying out a disturbing series of facts agreed upon by both Crown and defense.
What a CBSA strike could look like, according to an expert
Slowed or interrupted travel, the passing of goods and significantly restricted borders should be expected if Canadian border workers take upcoming strike action.
WATCH Alta. man rescues wild foal trapped on steep cliffside
A man's daring rescue of a newborn wild foal that was trapped after falling down a steep embankment was caught on video over the weekend.
Severe thunderstorms, tornado watch in some areas of Canada. Here's where
Depending on where you live, you can expect to get a mixed bag of weather this week, as local forecasts predict heavy rain, strong wind, severe thunderstorms and even snowfall across some areas of Canada.
Israel close to approving Gaza reunification program before Rafah invasion: Miller
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says Israel seemed to be on the verge of approving a program to get Palestinian relatives of Canadians out of the Gaza Strip before the country's invasion of the town of Rafah.
Netanyahu acknowledges 'tragic mistake' after Rafah strike kills dozens of Palestinians
Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged Monday that a 'tragic mistake' had been made after an Israeli strike in the southern Gaza city of Rafah set fire to a tent camp housing displaced Palestinians and killed at least 45 people.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Inquest into 2015 death of Haven Dubois begins in Regina
After nine long years of waiting – an inquest into the death of a teen who was found unresponsive in a Regina creek is getting underway.
-
Passionate Canadian filmmakers celebrate Yorkton's annual Film Festival
Going as far back as 1947, Yorkton Film Festival stands as the longest continuously running film festival in North America.
-
Riders return to Regina for remainder of training camp
After their final pre-season matchup against the Edmonton Elks over the weekend, the Saskatchewan Roughriders returned to Regina Monday for the remainder of training camp.
Saskatoon
-
'We feel neglected': Cumberland House calls on government officials to see the road for themselves
Residents of a remote village in Northern Saskatchewan are calling on government officials to visit their community and see their road conditions first hand.
-
Métis Nation – Sask. creates new treaty document for self-governance
Métis Nation – Saskatchewan (MN–S) has launched a new treaty document that will set the stage for self-governance.
-
Construction on downtown library in Saskatoon to begin in October
The Saskatoon Public Library (SPL) says construction on a new downtown library in Saskatoon will begin in October.
Edmonton
-
Henrique to play in Game 3 of Western Conference final; Hintz a game-time decision
Adam Henrique is set to join the action. Roope Hintz might be doing the same.
-
Stars DJ apologizes for playing La Bamba after Game 2 win over Oilers
The Dallas Stars DJ has apologized for playing La Bamba after the Game 2 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday.
-
'It's going directly to a child': Blood and plasma donations needed for young boy's livelihood
With National Blood Donor week coming up, parents of children who receive blood transfusions and products are thanking donors for their contributions.
Calgary
-
WATCH
WATCH Alta. man rescues wild foal trapped on steep cliffside
A man's daring rescue of a newborn wild foal that was trapped after falling down a steep embankment was caught on video over the weekend.
-
Alberta using controversial report to rally against proposed oil and gas emissions cap
Alberta’s government is using a controversial report forecasting a decline in oil and gas production in Canada to rally against the federal government’s proposed greenhouse gas emissions caps.
-
Alleged Calgary drug house shut down by Alberta sheriffs
Alberta sheriffs have closed a problem property in Calgary, saying officers were frequently called to the Beddington Heights home because of drug activity.
Toronto
-
Teen was doing homework at family's Mississauga, Ont. restaurant when gunman opened fire: testimony
The 13-year-old sister of a young man killed in the attack on her family’s Mississauga restaurant in 2021 took the stand in a Brampton courthouse on Monday to describe the terrifying moments of coming under fire.
-
WATCH: Toronto police release video of suspect vehicle after North York Jewish school hit with gunfire
Toronto police have released new surveillance video as they search for two suspects who opened fire on a Jewish girls' school over the weekend.
-
Arrests made in 'highly orchestrated' GTA auto theft operation: police
Peel Regional Police say they have arrested 16 suspects and issued arrest warrant for another 10 individuals in connection with an auto theft investigation carried out by a 'highly orchestrated criminal operation.'
Ottawa
-
Province nixes Ottawa paramedic plan to use taxis for some calls
Ottawa paramedics will not be calling on taxis to help transport some non-urgent patients, as the service had initially planned.
-
Tornado touches down west of the Island of Montreal
Emergency services in the town of Rigaud, Que. are investigating after a tornado touched down shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Friday.
-
Tornado watch ends in Ottawa-Gatineau and eastern Ontario
Conditions were favourable most of the day Monday for the development of severe thunderstorms, which could have produced tornadoes. All weather watches ended in the region just before 7 p.m.
Montreal
-
Tornado touches down west of the Island of Montreal
Emergency services in the town of Rigaud, Que. are investigating after a tornado touched down shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Friday.
-
Cutout of Netanyahu hanged from McGill University's Roddick Gates
A hanging image of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was allegedly on display for "several hours" outside McGill University on Sunday.
-
WEATHER WARNING
WEATHER WARNING Quebec tornado warnings, severe thunderstorm watches in effect
Tornado warnings in three regions of Quebec were downgraded to severe thunderstorm warnings within an hour of them being issued.
Atlantic
-
'I am incensed': Specialist, advocate vent frustration over N.B. premier’s post
It’s been three days since New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs lashed out at a sexual health awareness presentation done by Teresa Norris and she’s still upset about it.
-
Newfoundland man charged twice for drunk driving overnight in St. John's
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says a 23-year-old man was arrested for drunk driving on two separate occasions overnight.
-
Retail Council of Canada looks to reduce shoplifting, violence at stores
Canadian businesses and police services are working together to cut down on retail theft and violence.
Vancouver
-
Trial for B.C. man accused of killing, dismembering wife begins
The trial for a Langley man accused of killing his wife began Monday, with the prosecutor laying out a disturbing series of facts agreed upon by both Crown and defense.
-
'A tight situation right now': B.C. gets D+ on Food Banks Canada's poverty report card
Peng-Sealin Penny is a senior on a pension and finds herself once a month coming to the Mustard Seed Food Bank in downtown Victoria for groceries. She's one of the many who rely on the non-profit to make ends meet.
-
B.C. universities focus on talks with encamped protesters as others take legal action
Some Canadian universities are taking legal action to end pro-Palestinian encampments on their campuses, but three schools in British Columbia are taking less confrontational approaches.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. senior prepares to move due to devastating effects of fraud
A Courtenay, B.C., senior is downsizing and packing to move as she comes to accept she can no longer afford to stay in her home, after falling victim to a scam that robbed her of her life savings worth more than $100,000.
-
'A tight situation right now': B.C. gets D+ on Food Banks Canada's poverty report card
Peng-Sealin Penny is a senior on a pension and finds herself once a month coming to the Mustard Seed Food Bank in downtown Victoria for groceries. She's one of the many who rely on the non-profit to make ends meet.
-
B.C. universities focus on talks with encamped protesters as others take legal action
Some Canadian universities are taking legal action to end pro-Palestinian encampments on their campuses, but three schools in British Columbia are taking less confrontational approaches.
Kelowna
-
Police try to identify man who allegedly chased kids from Kamloops park
Mounties in Kamloops are appealing for information after two recent reports of a man chasing children in a park.
-
Kelowna firefighters knock down large blazes at house, auto shop
Firefighters in Kelowna were busy on Sunday morning, knocking down two “major” structure fires.
-
'Altercation' in Penticton leaves 1 dead: RCMP
One person is dead after a fight in Penticton early Sunday morning, according to authorities.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland man charged twice for drunk driving overnight in St. John's
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says a 23-year-old man was arrested for drunk driving on two separate occasions overnight.
-
After more than 100 years, Newfoundland's unknown soldier returns home
An unknown Newfoundland soldier, who fought and died on the battlefields in northeastern France during the First World War, is back home this weekend for the first time in more than a hundred years.
-
Unknown Newfoundland soldier from the First World War heads back home from France after 100 years
Canadian soldiers and government officials arrived in northeastern France this week for a historic mission: returning an unknown Newfoundland soldier back home.
Northern Ontario
-
Coroner's inquest begins in death of Indigenous man shot by northern Ont. police
Three northern Ont. police officers who shot and killed an Indigenous man four years ago were cleared of wrongdoing and now a coroner's inquest is underway to prevent similar incidents in the future.
-
WATCH
WATCH Video shows head-on collision avoided on Highway 17 in northern Ont.
A commercial driver is facing a list of charges after video surfaces of a scary near miss involving an off-duty officer and a truck full of cattle in northern Ontario last month, police say.
-
Canadian politicians appear to be facing increased harassment, intimidation
Incidents of harassment and intimidation targeting politicians appears to be on the rise.
Barrie
-
Crown withdraws anticipated plea deal for OPP officer
There were dramatic moments inside an Orangeville courtroom on Monday as sentencing for an OPP officer accused of assaulting her former boyfriend two years ago was delayed.
-
17-year-old G2 driver charged with dangerous driving after collision
A young G2 driver faces several criminal charges after a collision in Tay Township over the weekend.
-
3 young suspects wanted in armed robbery investigation in Barrie
Police are looking to identify three suspects accused of an armed robbery allegedly involving a stun gun and firearm in Barrie.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener, Ont. woman with incurable cancer pushing province to cover rare cancer drug
A rare cancer treatment could potentially extend the life of an Ontario woman. The problem is, the province won’t approve the pricey drug.
-
Dog found starved, covered in human waste, at Guelph Lake
A Chihuahua is recovering after she was found abandoned in the holding tank of a public washroom at Guelph Lake.
-
Lithium-ion batteries blamed for devastating Cambridge fire
Investigators believe charging lithium-ion batteries sparked a destructive fire at a Cambridge apartment complex.
London
-
Teen cyclist charged for riding on Highway 401
A youth cyclist from Southwest Middlesex in facing multiple charges after riding a bicycle on Highway 401.
-
Woman testifies about alleged sexual encounters with former Woodstock mayor
At the start of his trial this morning at the London Courthouse, former Woodstock mayor Trevor Birtch pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexual assault and one count of assault.
-
Councillor suggests Christian Heritage Month being singled out by pausing city hall’s proclamation policy
Official proclamations issued by the City of London are back in the spotlight.