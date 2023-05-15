'An inspiration': Winnipegger has been taking aim in pole archery for 73 years

A Winnipeg pole archery club kicked off its 94th season on Saturday and one member has been taking aim for 73 years.

“I actually started to come watch archery in about 1948 with my buddy, whose dad was an archer,” 90-year-old archer John Mozol told CTV News on Saturday. “We used to pick up arrows for the archers and put them in a barrel so that they didn’t have to run around.”

Pole archery was founded centuries ago in Belgium and was a trial sport at the 1920 Olympic in Antwerp. Six years later, pole archery was introduced to Canada.

“In traditional archery, you’re shooting at a horizontal plane,” Chad Swayze, Robin Hood Pole Archery Club’s vice-president explained. “We’re shooting straight vertical.”

In pole archery, competitors shoot blunt-tipped arrows at targets on a 110-foot pole. The goal is to knock off feathered targets – known as 'birds'.

John Mozol officially joined the Robin Hood Pole Archery Club in 1950.

“We had only four members to go to Sainte Rose for inter-club competition,” Mozol said. “That was the first of many years that I have been with the club.”

Over the years, Mozol has been an integral part of the club. He’s served as both secretary and president.

“Now I’m just a good active member and I don’t miss shootings,” he said. “I make a habit to be there, and be ready to shoot when it’s my turn.”

Mozol’s dedication to pole archery has garnered international acclaim. The sport’s governing body in Belgium presented Mozol with a plaque commemorating his 70th anniversary.

“They typically give an award for longevity and shooting,” Swayze explained. “They kind of had to make a new one because John broke all the rule books!”

Mozol said competing has understandably become more challenging over the years.

“Being 90, my balance is a little off,” Mozol said. “So I get a little help from all of my friendly shooters.”

He said the camaraderie among club members is what he loves most about the sports, and they’re equally happy to have him around.

“John’s an inspiration,” Swayze said.” He’s a builder of the club and we all look up to him for the history of the club.”

Swayze said Mozol’s dished out his share of advice over the years – lessons that apply on and off the range.

“Everyone’s got their down days, their bad days,” Swayze said. “Sometimes the wind’s not with you because it’s blowing your arrow somewhere. Just keep with it and keep trying.”

After 73 years of shooting, Mozol is taking his own advice to heart.

“I’m going to shoot as long as I can,” Mozol vowed. “I just love being with the guys and competing, even though my competition sometimes isn’t that good.”

The Robin Hood Pole Archery Club competes Wednesday evenings in St. Boniface.