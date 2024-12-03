Angel Squad descends on Maryland Bridge

The Maryland Bridge was aflutter Tuesday as a bevy of wings, halos and gowns flanked the morning commute.

The Misericordia Health Centre Foundation’s Angel Squad was out in full force collecting donations for the health-care centre.

Staff and volunteers, including MLAs and city councillors, suited up in angel attire to encourage donations from motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians as they travelled the thoroughfare.

Folks were invited inside Misericordia to take part in family-friendly angelic activities, coffee, hot chocolate, and other treats.

“It’s the start of the holiday season. Angels signify hope, support, comfort for people. It starts the giving season off right,” explained Lisa Stiver, Angel Squad Ambassador.

“It’s a wonderful way to support the community and the health centre.”

The 29th annual fundraising push returned on Giving Tuesday—a movement celebrated globally that encourages people to express generosity, be it through donations to non-profits or acts of service.

This year the focus of the Angel Squad is Misericordia Health Centre’s (MHC) youngest patients at its pediatric ophthalmology and dental programs.

“For example, a gift of $25 provides a dental take-home kit—900 of them we’re putting together for our pediatric dental program to send home with kids after they’ve had their dental work done,” Stiver said.

A gift of $125, meanwhile, will provide items for MHC’s new pediatric ophthalmology clinic waiting room.

A gift of $250 could help endow the Gift of Sight fund, which ensures underserved youth have access to high prescription lenses with kid-friendly frames that often come with a hefty price tag.

After the angels have put away their wings for the year, the foundation will continue to collect donations as part of the Angel Squad Campaign through its website.

This year, the foundation has set a $50,000 fundraising goal.

All donations up to $25,000 will be matched by special ‘angelic sponsors’ until Dec. 17.

- With files from CTV's Joseph Bernacki