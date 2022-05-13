Anglers reminded to watch for dangerous conditions as Manitoba’s fishing season opens
A definite sign spring is here is the opening of fishing season in Manitoba.
This year, the late onset of spring is bringing what the Manitoba government called “dangerous conditions including unstable ice, fast-flowing currents and colder water temperatures.”
Nonetheless, the recreational angling season begins Saturday, May 14 in the southern region. Angling begins one week later on May 21 in northern and central regions according to Natural Resources Minister Scott Fielding.
“Anglers will be able to enjoy Manitoba’s great outdoors with the start of fishing season this weekend. This is an exciting time for Manitobans and visitors who have been waiting to cast a line in their favourite lake or river,” Fielding said.
Due to late spring conditions, some fish may still be spawning during the start of the angling season. Anglers should to protect fish stocks by releasing fish that are discharging eggs back into the water.
By proactively releasing spawning fish, anglers will help protect fish stocks and sustain Manitoba's fisheries, Fielding noted.
The province is reminding anglers that they must obtain a licence to fish in Manitoba unless exempt. Those licences are available online and can be purchased and printed immediately at home. To obtain a license, visit Manitoba's online licensing website.
The Manitoba government is reminding anglers to be aware of all provincial fishing regulations. For more information, refer to the 2022 Manitoba Anglers' Guide.
Several provincial watercraft inspection stations will start operating this weekend, which are key resources for Manitoba in the fight against aquatic invasive species (AIS). It is a legal requirement for all watercraft, including canoes, kayaks and jet skis, to stop at all watercraft inspection stations when they are open and operators should ensure to plan their trips accordingly.
It is unlawful to possess, transport, release or import AIS in Manitoba. To prevent the introduction and spread of AIS such as zebra mussels, users must follow the AIS requirements when entering and exiting all water bodies in Manitoba. Due to the detection of zebra mussels in Lake Manitoba in 2021, watercraft used in this lake must be decontaminated prior to being placed into another water body.
For more information on AIS and for scheduling and locations of watercraft inspection stations, visit the Manitoba government's AIS webpage.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Pope Francis to visit Edmonton, Quebec City, Iqaluit in July
The Vatican says Pope Francis will stop in Alberta, Quebec and Nunavut during his visit to Canada this summer. It says the capital cities of Edmonton, Quebec City and Iqaluit will act as bases for the trip from July 24 to 29.
Ottawa students, parents outraged at 'humiliating' high school dress code blitz
Students at an Ottawa high school are protesting after teachers and staff conducted a dress code 'blitz' that students said left them feeling degraded and humiliated.
Supreme Court restores Calgary man's acquittal for magic mushroom-fuelled attack
Canada's highest court has restored the acquittal of a Calgary man who consumed alcohol and magic mushrooms and then violently attacked a woman while in a state of extreme intoxication.
Canada demanded birth certificate of Ukrainian baby born in bomb shelter: family
A Ukrainian family says the agony of the war in Ukraine was made worse by what they call 'impossible' requests from Immigration, Refugee and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), including a demand for their daughter's birth certificate just days after she was born in the bomb shelter of a maternity hospital in the ravaged city of Chernihiv.
'Anger that I haven't seen before': Singh harassment incident puts renewed spotlight on politicians' security
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh's recent encounter with protesters at an Ontario election campaign stop, where he was verbally harassed, is casting a renewed spotlight on politicians' security, with Singh telling CTV News that he's witnessing a level of anger he hasn't seen before.
Gas prices expected to surge across Canada by Victoria Day, analysts warn
While gas price experts anticipate the price of a litre surging by Victoria Day, drivers can expect to see prices rise incrementally until then, including a significant spike this weekend.
Manitoba man calling for change after heart surgery cancelled last minute
A Manitoba man is hoping to see the health-care system change after he had his heart surgery cancelled the morning of the procedure and has yet to receive a rescheduled date.
Elon Musk says Twitter deal 'temporarily on hold'
Elon Musk said Friday that his plan to buy Twitter is 'temporarily on hold' as he tries to pinpoint the exact number of spam and fake accounts on the social media platform, another twist amid signs of turmoil over the proposed US$44 billion acquisition.
Queen visits horse show after missing parliament opening
Queen Elizabeth II, who was forced to miss the traditional formal opening on parliament earlier this week, appeared in public on Friday to attend a horse show close to her home.
Regina
-
'People here are very strong': Regina man in Ukraine helping with humanitarian efforts
A Regina man who has been in Ukraine since April is doing everything he can to help with humanitarian efforts amidst Russia’s invasion of the eastern European nation.
-
Fatal hit-and-run leads to Regina woman's arrest
A Regina woman has been charged in connection to a hit-and-run from 2021 that left a pedestrian dead.
-
'A downhill battle': Stories of social assistance struggles in spotlight at Sask. Legislature
Single parents on social assistance struggling to make ends meet told their stories at the legislative building on Thursday.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police canine officers charged in dog bite incidents
A pair of Saskatoon police officers are facing assault charges in connection to two unrelated incidents involving police dogs.
-
Woman seriously injured by train in Saskatoon
A woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries Thursday night after an incident involving a train.
-
19 COVID-19 deaths reported in Sask., 321 in hospital
Sask. reported 19 COVID-19 deaths for the week of May 1-7, up five from the last update. Of those, seven were in Regina and five were in Saskatoon.
Northern Ontario
-
Founder of Sudbury pizza franchise charged with sexual assault, exploitation
An 84-year-old Sudbury man has been accused of sexually assaulting a young person in 1989 and police are concerned there may be other survivors.
-
North Bay police arrest three men after armed robbery
Three men in their 30s from the North Bay area are facing charges connected to an armed robbery involving a sawed-off shotgun on Tuesday, police say.
-
Ontario family shocked at $1,300 bill to put ill cat down
During the pandemic more people became pet owners, but some may not realize how expensive it can be if they require emergency veterinary care.
Edmonton
-
Pope Francis to visit Edmonton, 'determined' to meet Indigenous people on their land: archbishop
"Surprised, and delighted," was Edmonton Archbishop Richard Smith's reaction to an announcement from the Vatican early Friday morning that Pope Francis would be visiting Alberta's capital city this summer.
-
Kane scores 2, Oilers force Game 7 with 4-2 win over Kings
Evander Kane scored twice and the Edmonton Oilers kept their season alive with a 4-2 win over the L.A. Kings in Game 6 of their first-round playoff series on Thursday.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | 19 of 50 new critical care beds now open in Alberta: Kenney
Nineteen of 50 new critical care beds earmarked in the recent provincial budget are now open and the remainder are expected to be operational by September, Premier Jason Kenney said Friday.
Toronto
-
Video shows man driving company vehicle tearing down Ontario Liberal election signs
A contractor in Vaughan, Ont. is investigating after video surfaced appearing to show someone using a company vehicle tearing down Ontario Liberal Party signs from private property in Brampton, Ont.
-
Mother of Ontario man missing nearly six months speaks out on concerns surrounding investigation
It’s been nearly six months since Raheem White was reported missing from Toronto’s Junction neighbourhood and his mother, Rosemarie, says she feels Toronto police's investigation has begun to stall.
-
Ontario reports 1,453 people in hospital with COVID-19, 18 more deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting 1,453 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 168 patients in intensive care.
Calgary
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | 19 of 50 new critical care beds now open in Alberta: Kenney
Nineteen of 50 new critical care beds earmarked in the recent provincial budget are now open and the remainder are expected to be operational by September, Premier Jason Kenney said Friday.
-
Surging gas prices reach all-time high in Calgary
The cost of fuel is on the rise in Calgary and across Canada, despite the price of crude oil declining since March.
-
Calgary police release new photos, video of deadly road rage suspect
Calgary police have released new photos and video from a deadly shooting this week that investigators described as a 'disturbing road rage incident.'
Montreal
-
Quebec is lifting its mask mandate in most places; where are they still required?
As of Saturday, Quebec's face mask mandate will be lifted in most indoor settings as public health officials say the COVID-19 situation is improving across the province.
-
Pope Francis to visit Edmonton, Quebec City, Iqaluit in July
The Vatican says Pope Francis will stop in Alberta, Quebec and Nunavut during his visit to Canada this summer. It says the capital cities of Edmonton, Quebec City and Iqaluit will act as bases for the trip from July 24 to 29.
-
Quebec reports 30 new COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations drop by 67
As Quebec gets set to lift the mask mandate on Saturday, the province reported that 30 more people have died due to COVID-19, and hospitalizations dropped by 67.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa students, parents outraged at 'humiliating' high school dress code blitz
Students at an Ottawa high school are protesting after teachers and staff conducted a dress code 'blitz' that students said left them feeling degraded and humiliated.
-
Gas prices will reach a new record in Ottawa this weekend
President of Canadians for Affordable Energy Dan McTeague says gas prices will rise 10 cents over the next two days, surpassing $2 a litre on Saturday.
-
Ottawa patios face higher costs as heat wave keeps patios packed
Patios, sunny hot weather, and good food. A perfect combination for restaurants as they continue to recover from COVID-19 lockdowns.
Atlantic
-
N.B. gas prices hit a record-breaking $2, sparking heated debate in the legislature
New Brunswick motorists received another wake-up call Thursday as gas prices hit a record-breaking $2. Gas prices increased by 10.6 cents overnight, bringing the new maximum price for regular self-serve to $2.02 per litre.
-
'I just can't keep up': Maritime family shares struggles as cost of living climbs
People across the Maritimes are feeling the hurt of a 31-year-high inflation. From gas to groceries, prices are gouging pocketbooks right across the country.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador to drop mandatory masking in schools on May 24
Students in Newfoundland and Labrador will no longer have to wear masks in schools to protect against COVID-19 infection as of May 24.
Kitchener
-
Two dead, one seriously hurt after crash on major Cambridge Road
Two people are dead and one has been seriously injured following a crash on a major road in Cambridge.
-
Kitchener splash pads now open
Warm summer-like temperatures have prompted the City of Kitchener to open its splash pads early.
-
Large crowds expected in Port Dover for Friday the 13th
Norfolk County is preparing for large crowds in Port Dover for Friday the 13th.
Vancouver
-
Minimum temperature, daily precipitation records broken in B.C.
With more than a dozen minimum temperature and daily precipitation records broken Thursday, there's no doubt May's weather has been unusual in some parts of B.C.
-
Federal officials to announce supports for wildfire season
Federal officials will announce supports for wildfire season Friday in an effort to prevent the same level of devastation seen in previous years.
-
Researchers in B.C. to map landslides in Fraser River, help protect salmon
British Columbia geoscientists are returning to the scene of a massive landslide on the Fraser River to map its effects and assess the risk of future slides on salmon.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | 'I'm going to be in big trouble': Vancouver Island snowpack remains high, increasing flood risk
Cold spring temperatures have kept snow from melting in the mountains of Vancouver Island. That could be disastrous for areas prone to flooding.
-
NEW
NEW | Saanich firefighters urge residents to mark driveways with reflective address signs
A new initiative by the Saanich Fire Department could make the difference between life and death and firefighters are urging people to take part.
-
'Ongoing youth violence': VicPD cracking down on groups of teens involved in downtown assaults
Victoria police say they've been dealing with "ongoing youth violence" in the city's downtown core over the last several weeks, with officers responding to dozens of calls for assaults, swarmings and vandalism.