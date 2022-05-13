Anglers reminded to watch for dangerous conditions as Manitoba’s fishing season opens

Winnipeg -

A definite sign spring is here is the opening of fishing season in Manitoba.

This year, the late onset of spring is bringing what the Manitoba government called “dangerous conditions including unstable ice, fast-flowing currents and colder water temperatures.”

Nonetheless, the recreational angling season begins Saturday, May 14 in the southern region. Angling begins one week later on May 21 in northern and central regions according to Natural Resources Minister Scott Fielding.

“Anglers will be able to enjoy Manitoba’s great outdoors with the start of fishing season this weekend. This is an exciting time for Manitobans and visitors who have been waiting to cast a line in their favourite lake or river,” Fielding said.

Due to late spring conditions, some fish may still be spawning during the start of the angling season. Anglers should to protect fish stocks by releasing fish that are discharging eggs back into the water.

By proactively releasing spawning fish, anglers will help protect fish stocks and sustain Manitoba's fisheries, Fielding noted.

The province is reminding anglers that they must obtain a licence to fish in Manitoba unless exempt. Those licences are available online and can be purchased and printed immediately at home. To obtain a license, visit Manitoba's online licensing website.

The Manitoba government is reminding anglers to be aware of all provincial fishing regulations. For more information, refer to the 2022 Manitoba Anglers' Guide.

Several provincial watercraft inspection stations will start operating this weekend, which are key resources for Manitoba in the fight against aquatic invasive species (AIS). It is a legal requirement for all watercraft, including canoes, kayaks and jet skis, to stop at all watercraft inspection stations when they are open and operators should ensure to plan their trips accordingly.

It is unlawful to possess, transport, release or import AIS in Manitoba. To prevent the introduction and spread of AIS such as zebra mussels, users must follow the AIS requirements when entering and exiting all water bodies in Manitoba. Due to the detection of zebra mussels in Lake Manitoba in 2021, watercraft used in this lake must be decontaminated prior to being placed into another water body.

For more information on AIS and for scheduling and locations of watercraft inspection stations, visit the Manitoba government's AIS webpage.