New dog park coming to Winnipeg

    A map showing the location of the new off-leash dog area. A map showing the location of the new off-leash dog area.
    Winnipeggers will soon have a new place to let their dogs play and roam free.

    The City of Winnipeg has a new off-leash dog area at Whyte Ridge Community Centre in the works.

    The green space will be about half the size of a baseball diamond. The design will include secure fencing, seating, open areas for running, trash cans and trees. It won’t include a drinking water source, waste bag dispensers or separated areas for large and small dogs.

    Now the city is seeking public feedback on the design through an online survey, which will close on Dec. 8. 

    There’s no word yet on when the off-leash dog area will open.

