Animal welfare organizations warn of animal overpopulation crisis in Manitoba
Animal welfare organizations are declaring a state of emergency due to animal overpopulation, and are calling for government support.
In an open letter, which was signed by 45 different organizations, the groups said the issue is increasing the risk of dog bites to humans, as well as the spread of diseases such as rabies.
Kareena Grywinski, from Feed the Furbabies Canada, said more resources are needed to assist animals in need.
“We need spay and neuter clinics, we need a mobile clinic. This is something we have to get out into the communities. And this is why we're coming to our government for help,” said Grywinski.
The organizations also said more government support is essential for human-animal relations, especially in isolated communities.
“When you are scared from the dogs, you pass it on to your kids, and then people aren't able to form bonds with these animals, and then they become pests. And that's why culls are so easily brought up is because it is a form of pest control when they are deemed as family pets,” said Katie Powell from Save A Dog Network. “We want to try to increase that by education and resources and working with chief and councils and providing these people to be self-sustainable.”
The groups are now calling on the government to commit $2.5 million annually for spay and neuter programs, as well as money for food and supplies in isolated communities, and an action plan to address and restrict puppy mills and backyard breeding.
Meantime, in an email statement to CTV, Manitoba’s Agriculture Minister, Ron Kostyshyn, said, “The importance of safe communities, where animal populations and Manitoba families can safely interact is high priority for this government.”
He also noted it has committed to expanding mobile spay and neuter services, and is, “working in partnership with the Winnipeg Humane Society to deliver a veterinary outreach program to address animal health gaps and create opportunities for improved and accessible care in northern, remote and indigenous communities.”
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Baby born on Air Canada flight bound for Toronto
A baby delivered on a recent Air Canada flight bound for Toronto is giving new meaning to the term airborne.
Open banking could be coming to Canada. Here's what you need to know
Big changes could be coming to Canada's banking system, creating new opportunities for Canadians to control and streamline how they manage their money, but also giving rise to new cybersecurity needs.
Senior who 'likely' saved stranger's life during Vancouver Island crash dies from injuries
An 80-year-old man who was hit by a car on the side of a Vancouver Island highway has died from his injuries, and police say he likely saved a stranger's life in the moments before he was struck.
Nazi military monument removed from Ontario cemetery
A monument commemorating a Nazi-led military unit of Ukrainian soldiers has been removed from an Ontario cemetery after years of controversy surrounding the site.
City of Ottawa brings in collection agency to gather decades-old tickets, tanking residents' credit scores
Thousands of people in Ottawa have seen their credit score dip or outright plummet because of old tickets and fines. Some go back as far as 2003.
Deepsea eruption expected off Vancouver Island after 200 earthquakes in an hour
Scientists believe hot magma will erupt under the Pacific Ocean floor in deep waters off Vancouver Island after they detected up to 200 small earthquakes per hour in the area.
CNN exclusive: 'Trump Employee 5,' who unknowingly helped move classified documents, speaks out
A longtime Mar-a-Lago employee who is a central witness in the investigation into former U.S. President Donald Trump's handling of classified documents is now speaking publicly because he believes that voters should hear the truth about his former boss and the case before the November election.
'A pretty scary situation:' Wheel detaches, strikes windshield of car on Hwy. 401in Toronto
A driver has been charged after a wheel separated from their vehicle and shattered the windshield of another car on a major Toronto highway.
Kate's doctored photo raises concerns about tools that let everyone easily edit images
In an age when digital editing tools are more widespread and easier than ever to use, what even is a photo anymore?
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.