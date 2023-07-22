'Animals are not willing participants': Animal rights activists protest Manitoba Stampede
Animal rights activists are protesting outside the Manitoba Stampede in Morris after recent animal deaths at similar events this summer.
A small group of animal rights protestors at the Manitoba stampede were met with foul language from some attendees Saturday.
The group of people from across the province said they expected it, but still want to get their message across.
“These events are not fun for the animals. This is not a sport because the animals are not willing participants. They're not consenting to participating in this,” said Danae Tonge, and organizer with Manitoba Animal Save.
Tonge said animals are at risk of being hurt during the events, which could lead to them being euthanized.
That's what happened last weekend in Selkirk during the bronco riding competition when a horse broke its back leg and had to be put down. Similarly, a horse was injured at the Calgary Stampede chuck wagon races earlier this month and also had to be euthanized.
Manitoba Stampede rodeo chair Mike Bellisle said it's usually rare for an animal to be euthanized.
“As far as the rough stock and things of that nature, those animals are worth tens of thousands of dollars," Bellisle said. "Guys make their living with them and sometimes I think things get lost.”
Bellisle said they perform consistent veterinary checks, and animals are pulled out of an event if they don't pass.
"Animals have bad days too, and the animal welfare is paramount to us simply because it's the right thing to do,” Bellisle said.
Attendance at the annual event continues to grow, with some families having attended for generations.
“My grandpa was actually one of the founders that helped start the rodeo. So both my parents grew up in Morris,” said attendee Brenda McCallum.
One family attending for the first time said they will decide for themselves how they feel about the animal events. “We don't know how it's going on. So we are seeing and experiencing,” said Gurpreet Bhathal.
Tonge said rodeos should stop using animals altogether. “We would like the Manitoba government to shut down these types of events - rodeos and stampedes - that centre around animal entertainment, and use human-centred entertainment.”
Bellisle said the stampede is following all provincial regulations.
