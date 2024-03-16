Annual Read-a-thon aims to inspire young readers, newcomers
Students as young as two years old had the chance to read to some of Manitoba’s litigators Saturday, as part of an annual event aimed at inspiring a passion for literacy.
The 14th annual Read-a-thon organized by the Law Society of Manitoba and West Broadway Youth Outreach saw around 70 lawyers volunteer with young readers eager to share stories from their picture books and novels.
“The kids are phenomenal,” said Law Society CEO Leah Kosokowsky. “You can see them coming from all walks of life, you can see their passion for reading, you can see how much they want to learn.”
Organizers said the event also helped inspire the participating legal professionals.
“The lawyers are learning just how valuable they are as a support system,” said West Broadway Youth Outreach executive director Ken Opaleke. “Without them, many of our kids may not be here, may not embrace literacy to the level that they are right now.”
Opaleke added that motivation from litigation could help spark new interests or passions when it comes to reading.
“All of a sudden, someone is giving up their valuable time and saying, ‘You are amazing. You are a rock star, you can read and you can go on to levels unknown to you before,’” he said.
The Read-a-thon also saw newcomer children from Ukraine and Nigeria who participated in the event as a way to improve their English language skills and connect with others in the community.
“They're all from different schools of every corner of the city,” Opaleke said. “We put something on this fun, who’s not going to want to come?”
The event collected donations to support West Broadway Youth Outreach’s programming and membership. Those interested in donating after the event are encouraged to visit the organization’s website.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Warm weather records as old as 119 years broken on both Canadian coasts
Warm weather in Eastern and Western Canada broke records, including one set more than 100 years ago.
'I was stunned': DNA tests reveal hidden family secret for B.C. woman
A B.C. woman spoke with CTV News about how she came across a life-changing discovery in her family, and what pushed her to want to learn more.
Cara Delevingne's Los Angeles home destroyed in fire: 'My heart is broken today'
A house fire devoured the Los Angeles-area home of actress and model Cara Delevingne early Friday morning, leaving two people injured.
Opinion The Princess of Wales controversy has only gotten worse
Social media is in knots over Kate's absence from the public eye, and it's only getting worse.
Quebec woman gives birth outside after finding hospital door locked
A central Quebec health authority has confirmed that a woman gave birth outside a hospital in Drummondville, Que., after the mother arrived to the building and found the main doors locked.
Here are the top five scams, frauds for 2024
Investment and crypto frauds occupy the first place on the list of the top five scams for 2024, according to the Ontario Provincial Police.
Stunning photos show surprising wildlife in the British Isles
An Arctic walrus, a football covered in barnacles and three frogs in a compromising position are among the winners of this year's award.
Some people are genetically predisposed to gain weight. These 5 tips can help
Some people’s genetics predispose them to obesity. But nature is not destiny. Here are five tips for losing weight.
1 dead as Calgary standoff comes to an end after nearly 30 hour standoff
An armed standoff at a house in south Calgary lasting nearly 30 hours ended Friday when police killed a man who refused to allow them to execute a search warrant.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Rural communities in Sask. concerned about ability to maintain vital services
Saskatchewan rural communities are concerned about their ability to maintain vital services. The number of nurses working in rural areas has declined 21 per cent since 2018.
-
Dancers honour Ukrainian heritage at annual Tavria Ukrainian Dance Festival in Regina
The annual Tavria Ukrainian Dance Festival kicked off this week in Regina.
-
Suspicious package call in south Regina determined to be hoax: police
An investigation is underway following a suspicious package call at a business in Regina’s south end on Friday morning.
Saskatoon
-
‘We are a better community because of him’: Saskatoon mourns generous philanthropist
91-year-old Leslie Dubé died on Wednesday, leaving a legacy through community support.
-
Pothole season arrives as Saskatoon gears up for spring melt
Saskatoon received over 50 centimetres of snow in the first week of March and there is still a lot of snow piled on residential and business properties, the city said.
-
‘It was my dream’: Sask. singer takes stage on Canada’s Got Talent
An Indigenous singer from Prince Albert will make her debut on the newest season of Canada’s Got Talent on March 26th.
Edmonton
-
NDP announce final leadership candidates, most from Edmonton
The Alberta NDP announced the final list of leadership candidates Friday night.
-
CSU 52, library workers to receive 6.25% increase, $1k lump sum under tentative agreement with city
The union representing city and library workers has shared more information on a tentative deal reached to avoid a strike.
-
Edmonton officers killed in the line of duty honoured on 1-year anniversary
Const. Brett Ryan and Const. Travis Jordan, the two Edmonton police officers who were killed in the line of duty, are being honoured on the one-year anniversary of their deaths.
Calgary
-
1 dead as Calgary standoff comes to an end after nearly 30 hour standoff
An armed standoff at a house in south Calgary lasting nearly 30 hours ended Friday when police killed a man who refused to allow them to execute a search warrant.
-
Lethbridge man, 20, faces multiple charges after recording himself shooting out of moving vehicles
A Lethbridge man faces multiple charges in relation to a complaint about firearms offences that took place in late February.
-
Calgary playoff hopes take a hit as Oil Kings dominate late in 6-2 win in Edmonton
The Hitmen got off to a fast start Friday night in Edmonton, but soon came crashing back to earth as they lost to the Oil Kings 6-2.
Toronto
-
Ontario tow truck driver caught going 100 km/h over speed limit
A tow truck driver was charged after travelling nearly 100 kilometres an hour over the speed limit on the wrong side of the road in Mississauga.
-
Here's what Ontario Premier Doug Ford wants from Justin Trudeau's government ahead of budgets
Ontario Premier Doug Ford sent a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau earlier this week asking for billions of dollars worth of investments as both governments work towards their 2024 budgets.
-
Do you have a video doorbell? Some models can be hacked
Video doorbells allow you to see who is coming and going from your home, or check if a package you’ve been expecting gets dropped off.
Ottawa
-
MPP Joel Harden, Catherine McKenney eyeing possible showdown for Ottawa federal seat
Ottawa Centre MPP Joel Harden and former Ottawa city councillor Catherine McKenney might be vying for the same seat in the next federal election.
-
Here are the top five scams, frauds for 2024
Investment and crypto frauds occupy the first place on the list of the top five scams for 2024, according to the Ontario Provincial Police.
-
Yangtze Restaurant property up for sale after 4 decades in business
Yangtze Restaurant, a popular fixture in the heart of Ottawa's Chinatown for over 40 years, is up for sale.
Montreal
-
Teens arrested after taking police on two-hour chase in stolen vehicle in Montreal area
Two teenagers took several police services on a two-hour chase in a stolen vehicle in and around the Montreal area early Saturday morning.
-
Series of costly losses in 2023 contributed to Just for Laughs insolvency: report
A report filed in Quebec Superior Court details the reasons behind the financial troubles that led the parent company of the Just for Laughs comedy festivals to cancel its flagship event and seek protection from its creditors.
-
Terrasses in Montreal's Southwest borough to open two weeks early, taking advantage of mild weather
Terrasses in Montreal's Southwest borough will open two weeks earlier this year and close two weeks later in the fall. The hope is it will help restaurants and bars that have struggled during the economic slowdown.
Atlantic
-
Halifax healthcare facility relocates some patients after flooding
Several patients of Halifax mental health and addictions services centre are being transferred to other facilities following a flood on Friday afternoon.
-
Empowering Women in Business 2024 conference begins in Saint John
The two day premier entrepreneurship event in the region offers women a chance to learn and network with one another to help reach greater heights.
-
52-year-old man arrested following alleged stabbing in Montague Gold Mines, N.S.
A 52-year-old man is in custody after an alleged stabbing in Montague Gold Mines, N.S., Saturday morning.
Vancouver
-
Heat records fall in 10 B.C. communities Friday
The warm weekend that was forecasted for B.C. has arrived, and 10 communities experienced their hottest March 15 on record Friday, according to data from Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
'Unplanned outage' caused 911 delays in B.C. Saturday, E-Comm says
B.C.'s largest 911 service provider says an "unplanned outage" caused delays for callers Saturday morning.
-
Woman dead, man in custody after Abbotsford homicide
A woman is dead and a man has been arrested after an incident in Abbotsford Friday night.
Vancouver Island
-
Heat records fall in 10 B.C. communities Friday
The warm weekend that was forecasted for B.C. has arrived, and 10 communities experienced their hottest March 15 on record Friday, according to data from Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
'Unplanned outage' caused 911 delays in B.C. Saturday, E-Comm says
B.C.'s largest 911 service provider says an "unplanned outage" caused delays for callers Saturday morning.
-
'I was stunned': DNA tests reveal hidden family secret for B.C. woman
A B.C. woman spoke with CTV News about how she came across a life-changing discovery in her family, and what pushed her to want to learn more.
Kelowna
-
Ministry says Kelowna case 'had no impact' on latest public warning, as sex offender gets detention order
The convicted sex offender accused of reoffending after his most recent release from custody will be held in jail while the new charges work their way through the courts.
-
BC Corrections issues warning about 'high-risk' offender amid scrutiny of notification process
BC Corrections has issued a public notification about "a high-risk violent sex offender" who plans to reside in Campbell River.
-
Seriously injured man found on B.C. highway in Kamloops, RCMP say
Mounties in Kamloops are appealing for information after man was found with serious injuries on the side of the highway Tuesday.
N.L.
-
Carbon tax tiff: PM Trudeau accuses Premier Furey of bowing to 'political pressure'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is accusing of Liberal Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey of bowing to 'political pressure' in coming out against the looming carbon tax price increase.
-
Curling for pride: Canadian Pride Curling Championship gets underway in St. John's
With a guest appearance by a Newfoundland dog and a ceremonial first rock thrown by a Newfoundland Olympic champion, the Canadian Pride Curling Championships officially opened in St. John's on Thursday.
-
Newfoundland capelin out of 'critical zone,' but not because there are more fish
Scientists say they no longer consider the capelin off Newfoundland's east coast to be in the critical zone, but it's not because there are more fish.
Northern Ontario
-
Provincial police release new details in recent northern Ont. shooting death
Ontario Provincial Police continue to investigate a shooting death in West Nipissing that occurred Wednesday.
-
Warm weather records as old as 119 years broken on both Canadian coasts
Warm weather in Eastern and Western Canada broke records, including one set more than 100 years ago.
-
Another commercial driver charged with impaired driving on northern highway
A 52-year-old commercial motor vehicle driver from North Bay is facing an impaired charge following a traffic stop on Highway 11.
Barrie
-
Robotics competition returns to Georgian College
Georgian College was the site of the First Robotics district qualifying event on Saturday.
-
Butterfly fundraiser looks to support local organizations in Barrie
In an effort to support local charities in Barrie, congregation members of the St Andrews Presbyterian Church are bringing back their annual butterfly tree fundraiser.
-
Investigation underway after two-vehicle crash in Severn Township
OPP is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Severn on Friday.
Kitchener
-
How cities in southern Ontario are preparing for St. Patrick’s Day street parties
A roundup of how communities across southwestern Ontario are preparing for unsanctioned St. Patrick's Day street parties.
-
Charges laid after driver hits Ayr home
A Brant County man was arrested Friday after the car he was driving struck a home in Ayr.
-
Driver was going the wrong way before Waterloo crash
A 19-year-old man is facing drunk driving charges after his vehicle hit a hydro pole in Uptown Waterloo.
London
-
Man dies in motorcycle crash overnight in northwest London, Ont.
One man is dead and a female passenger was transported to hospital with serious injuries after an overnight motorcycle crash in London’s northwest end.
-
'Undetermined amount' of diesel fuel enters Thames River, storm sewer following Friday morning collision
If you smelled diesel fuel near the Thames River over the past two days you weren’t imagining things, as the city had to remediate a diesel spill following a vehicle collision Friday morning.
-
50 years later: Lambton County OPP renew appeal for information on anniversary of Sarnia, Ont. teen’s death
50 years after Sarnia teenager Karen Caughlin was struck by a vehicle and killed, OPP are renewing their appeal to the public in the hopes of finding her killer.