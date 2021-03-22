WINNIPEG -- A new case of the B.1.1.7. variant has been identified in Manitoba, as public health reported more than 60 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and another death that happened more than two months ago.

On Monday, Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba's chief public health officer, announced a case has been confirmed to be the result of the B.1.1.7. variant in the Prairie Mountain Health Region. He said the case has since recovered.

This brings the total number of variant of concern cases to 77 in Manitoba, including 63 cases of the B.1.1.7. variant of concern and 14 cases of the B.1.351 variant of concern.

Along with the case, the province reported the death of a man in his 50s in Winnipeg. This death brings the total number of COVID-19-related deaths to 928.

Roussin said this death reported on Monday occurred in December 2020. The top doctor said of the seven deaths reported on Sunday, four happened between November and February.

"The deaths were reported to public health late last week following case reviews and notification from acute care providers," Roussin said.

He said two deaths were linked to outbreaks that have since ended – a death of a woman in her 90s was linked to the previous outbreak at the Maples Long-Term Care Home, and another death of a woman in her 80s linked to a previous outbreak at the Misericordia Health Centre.

The province announced 66 new cases on Monday, including 17 in the Northern Health Region, four in the Southern Health Region and 45 in Winnipeg.

The Winnipeg region has a five-day test positivity rate of 3.7 per cent.

Zero cases were reported in the Interlake-Eastern region and the Prairie Mountain Health Region on Monday.

This brings the province's five-day test positivity rate to 5.2 per cent, and the total number of cases in Manitoba to 33,418. One case was removed due to a data correction.

The province has listed 1,205 cases as active, and 31,285 cases as recovered.

There were 138 people in hospital with COVID-19 as of Monday – this includes 62 people with active cases and 76 people who are no longer infectious but still need care.

The province said there were 25 people in intensive care with COVID-19, including 11 people with active cases and 14 people who are not infectious but still need critical care.

The outbreak at St. Boniface Hospital unit E5 was declared over on Monday.

The province said 1,533 tests were completed on Sunday, bringing the total number of tests done since early February 2020 to 564,735.