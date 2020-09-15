WINNIPEG -- A Manitoba First Nation is reporting that a member of its community has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a statement on the Sagkeeng First Nation website, leadership was notified of the infected individual on the evening of Monday, September 14.

The First Nation’s health centre is working with the person who tested positive to complete a case investigation and will notify anyone who has been in close contact with this person and ask them to self-isolate.

The infected individual is in isolation and public health officials are monitoring his health.

“It was inevitable that we would see cases in First Nation communities,” the statement said.

“Our goal is to quickly contain the spread of COVID-19 and limit it to small numbers of cases or clusters. We want to prevent widespread community transmission and avoid outbreaks in settings like health care facilities and schools.”

The First Nation is reminding residents to be vigilant when it comes to public health measures.

It encouraged people to delay or be cautious when it comes travelling to parts of the province that have been designated as restricted or critical risk levels; practice physical distancing; wash their hands frequently; regularly clean commonly-touched surfaces; wear a mask in places where physical distancing can’t be maintained; and stay home and self-isolate if they have any symptoms.

The First Nation is also asking people to take precautions, limit visitations, and follow public health orders regarding gathering sizes.

The statement noted Sagkeeng First Nation will be putting in checkpoints and will only allow 262 members into the community.

All offices on the First Nation are closed and staff will be working from home.

The Sagkeeng Superstore will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., with the elder’s shopping hours from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Only ten people will be allowed in the store at a time.

The First Nation also asks people to refrain from posting their concerns or reporting people on social media, “as it can lead to panic and stress.”

“Sagkeeng Health Centre will work closely with individuals to ensure the safety of our community,” the statement said.

The First Nation noted it has been preparing for this situation and protocols are being followed to make sure people are safe.

“If you have travelled outside of Manitoba, experience fever, cough, shortness of breath or have symptoms of a respiratory illness (regardless of travel), even if mild, stay home and contact Sagkeeng Health Services, 204-367-9990,” it said.

Sagkeeng First Nation is the third First Nation in the province to report COVID-19 cases in the past few days, with Peguis and Fisher River First Nations also confirming cases.