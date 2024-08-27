Another undeclared substance found in diet supplement: Health Canada

Health Canada issued another warning about a diet supplement, warning that another drug not written on the label is an ingredient in the product.

According to an update released Tuesday, Health Canada tested Umary USA Hyaluronic Acid, another version of an unauthorized Umary product.

The test found the presence of dexamethasone, a drug used to treat inflammation. It also found the presence of diclofenac, a medication used to treat arthritis, and omeprazole, which reduces stomach acidity, which were found in a Umary supplement tested in May.

"None of these drugs were listed on the product label and they may pose serious health risks as consumers would be unaware they are taking them," Health Canada said in a statement.

Use of dexamethasone has potential side effects, including irregular heartbeat, increased blood pressure, stomach ulcers, blood disorders, nervous system disorders and damage to skin, muscles and bones. Health Canada adds diclofenac and omeprazole should only be used under doctor supervision.

Umary-brand products are currently not authorized for sale in Canada. They are Mexican-made supplements, and the company previously told CTV News Winnipeg it operates in the current legal and regulatory frameworks established by the Mexican authorities.

Health Canada says people who have Umary products should dispose of them at a local pharmacy, and contact a health-care professional if they have health concerns.

- With files from CTV's Danton Unger