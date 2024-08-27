WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Another undeclared substance found in diet supplement: Health Canada

    Health Canada tested Umary USA Hyaluronic Acid, finding several ingredients present that weren't on the label. (Health Canada) Health Canada tested Umary USA Hyaluronic Acid, finding several ingredients present that weren't on the label. (Health Canada)
    Share

    Health Canada issued another warning about a diet supplement, warning that another drug not written on the label is an ingredient in the product.

    According to an update released Tuesday, Health Canada tested Umary USA Hyaluronic Acid, another version of an unauthorized Umary product.

    The test found the presence of dexamethasone, a drug used to treat inflammation. It also found the presence of diclofenac, a medication used to treat arthritis, and omeprazole, which reduces stomach acidity, which were found in a Umary supplement tested in May.

    "None of these drugs were listed on the product label and they may pose serious health risks as consumers would be unaware they are taking them," Health Canada said in a statement.

    Use of dexamethasone has potential side effects, including irregular heartbeat, increased blood pressure, stomach ulcers, blood disorders, nervous system disorders and damage to skin, muscles and bones. Health Canada adds diclofenac and omeprazole should only be used under doctor supervision.

    Umary-brand products are currently not authorized for sale in Canada. They are Mexican-made supplements, and the company previously told CTV News Winnipeg it operates in the current legal and regulatory frameworks established by the Mexican authorities.

    Health Canada says people who have Umary products should dispose of them at a local pharmacy, and contact a health-care professional if they have health concerns.

    - With files from CTV's Danton Unger

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Pizza Hut is offering a pizza box that folds into a table

    Pizza Hut is offering a special pizza box that turns into a miniature table with an order of a large regular-priced pizza in Dallas, Texas; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Orlando, Florida. Pizza Hut said it chose those cities based off a Penske Truck Rental list that ranked the cities among the country’s top moving destinations.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News