RCMP concerned about well-being of missing Manitoba man

Manitoba RCMP are asking for the public's help to find a missing man from Powerview-Pine Falls.

Dyrese Courchene, 20, was last seen at roughly 6 p.m. on Wednesday leaving the community and heading west on Highway 304. The next day at 5 p.m., it is believed his pick-up truck was seen on Route 90 south of Winnipeg, but it has not been confirmed if he was in the vehicle.

RCMP said family and police have checked all the places Courchene is known to frequent, as he is known to hunt and golf. They add it is unusual for Courchene to be out of touch with family and inaccessible by phone, and they're worried about his well-being.

Courchene is six feet tall, weighs 243 lbs, has straight black hair, brown eyes, and wears glasses. He was last seen wearing a burgundy long-sleeve crew neck t-shirt, black sweatpants, and sandals.

His truck is a black Dodge Ram 1500 quad cab with the Manitoba licence plate H11 457.

Dyrese Courchene's truck is pictured in an undated image (Manitoba RCMP)

RCMP believe Courchene could be in Winnipeg or in the Kenora area.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call RCMP at 204-367-8728.