WINNIPEG -- The province of Manitoba has reported an outbreak at another care home in Winnipeg.

During the daily COVID-19 bulletin on Thursday, the province announced River East Personal Care Home has declared a COVID-19 outbreak. The site has been moved to the critical or red level on the province’s pandemic response system.

A provincial spokesperson said numbers for the outbreak were not immediately available.

It is the latest care home in Winnipeg to have declared an outbreak after a COVID-19 case.

The Maples Personal Care Home is now reporting 197 total cases at the care home during its outbreak. The cases include 64 staff members and 133 residents, and 178 of the cases are active. The province is reporting 18 deaths connected to the outbreak.

Parkview Place personal care home remains the deadliest COVID-19 outbreak at a Manitoba care home. As of Thursday, the province is reporting 23 deaths connected to the outbreak. There have been 157 total cases, with 116 in residents and 41 in staff. The number of active cases is now 121.

The other care homes in Winnipeg with current outbreaks include: