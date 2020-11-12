Advertisement
Another Winnipeg Care Home reports COVID-19 outbreak
WINNIPEG -- The province of Manitoba has reported an outbreak at another care home in Winnipeg.
During the daily COVID-19 bulletin on Thursday, the province announced River East Personal Care Home has declared a COVID-19 outbreak. The site has been moved to the critical or red level on the province’s pandemic response system.
A provincial spokesperson said numbers for the outbreak were not immediately available.
It is the latest care home in Winnipeg to have declared an outbreak after a COVID-19 case.
The Maples Personal Care Home is now reporting 197 total cases at the care home during its outbreak. The cases include 64 staff members and 133 residents, and 178 of the cases are active. The province is reporting 18 deaths connected to the outbreak.
Parkview Place personal care home remains the deadliest COVID-19 outbreak at a Manitoba care home. As of Thursday, the province is reporting 23 deaths connected to the outbreak. There have been 157 total cases, with 116 in residents and 41 in staff. The number of active cases is now 121.
The other care homes in Winnipeg with current outbreaks include:
- Actionmarguerite Saint-Boniface Personal Care Home (five total cases, all among staff);
- Beacon Hill Lodge Long Term Care Home (13 total cases, with five staff and eight residents, 11 active cases);
- Bethania Mennonite Personal Care Home (Two cases, one among staff, and one resident);
- Brightwater Senior Living of Tuxedo (28 total cases, with 12 staff and 16 residents. 22 cases are active);
- Concordia Personal Care Home (one case among staff);
- Deer Lodge Centre long term care unit (six cases, all among staff);
- Fred Douglas Lodge (one case among staff);
- Golden West Centennial Lodge (one case among staff);
- Heritage Lodge Personal Care Home (27 total cases, four deaths. Nine cases involve staff, and 18 cases involve residents. 19 cases are active);
- Holy Family Personal Care Home (14 total cases, one death. Five cases are among staff, with nine among residents. 13 cases are active);
- Misericordia Place (27 cases, three deaths. 11 of the cases are among staff, with 16 cases among residents. 21 cases are active);
- Middlechurch Home (one active case among a staff member);
- Park Manor Care Home (one active case among a staff member);
- Pembina Place Personal Care Home (one active case among a staff member);
- Poseidon Care Centre (one active case among a staff member);
- Riverview Health Centre (one active case among a staff member);
- Saul and Claribel Simkin Centre Personal Care Home (15 cases, 5 among staff members and 10 residents; Two deaths have been reported and 13 cases are active); and
- Saint Norbert Personal Care Home (21 cases, five among staff and 16 among residents. All cases are active).