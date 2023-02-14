Answering you questions about the unidentified flying objects
Four suspicious floating objects were blasted out of the sky over the last nine days, including a suspected Chinese spy balloon, leaving many people with unanswered questions.
Now, the search continues for the debris of three of these objects; however, it’s still unknown what the objects actually are.
“The other three we really don’t know,” said James Fergusson, deputy director for the U of M’s Centre for Defence and Security Studies, in an interview on Monday.
“We have suspicions, of course, and we can speculate, but until all the debris is collected and analyzed, then I think we’ll get some more details from both governments.”
Fergusson said the four floating objects are a concern, but it is best to not go “off the deep end” with it.
He added that major powers, including the United States and Russia, are always gathering intelligence in several different ways.
“This is not about spy satellites, per se, about taking pictures. This is probably about signals, trying to listen in on communications for a variety of strategic and political interests,” Fergusson said.
“For the time being, we just have to wait and see.”
Fergusson noted that at this point, it is unknown if all four objects have to do with intelligence gathering.
To identify what the objects are, those involved in the recovery efforts will need to look at the payloads the objects were carrying.
“It will also give them an idea of where it came from because there will be markers in the debris that will tell you,” Fergusson said.
What we do know from this situation is that NORAD, the organization responsible for aerospace warning and control in Canada and the United States, is doing its job “effectively,” according to Fergusson.
He said NORAD knew about an object and determined it was a potential threat, which led to the prime minister’s decision to have it shot down.
“Really, this is a positive thing for NORAD and the important role, which most people in Canada don’t understand that it plays,” Fergusson said.
The situation has also highlighted how vital the defence relationship is between Canada and the United States. Fergusson said the fundamental foundation of the relationship is that the United States cannot defend itself without defending Canada and vice versa.
“It’s probably the most important defence relationship that Canada has, and to some degree, is the most important defence relationship the United States has,” Fergusson said.
- With files from CTV’s Maralee Caruso.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian woman's body found in building that collapsed during earthquake in Turkiye
The body of a Canadian woman who was visiting Turkiye has been found in the rubble of a building that collapsed on Feb. 6 during the devastating earthquake that has killed thousands.
1st missile strike at aerial object over Lake Huron missed
The first U.S. missile fired at an unidentified aerial object over Lake Huron missed the target and 'landed harmlessly' in the water before a second one successfully hit, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said Tuesday.
Canadian foreign minister Joly meets Ukrainian President Zelenskyy in Kyiv
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly has travelled to Ukraine to meet with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv.
'Rips your heart out:' 2 men learn they were switched at birth in Manitoba hospital
Edward Ambrose remembers wanting to be just like his father -- a mentor, a hard worker, a proud family man. More than sixty years later, Ambrose would receive shocking news. That man was not his father.
Gunmen storm hospital of newborn saved from quake in Syria
Gunmen stormed a hospital in north Syria where a baby girl is receiving care after being born under the rubble of her family's earthquake-shattered home, a hospital official said Tuesday, adding that the attackers beat the clinic's director.
Federal ethics commissioner retiring after 5 years, citing health issues
Federal Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner Mario Dion has announced he's retiring, effective Feb. 21, citing 'persistent health issues.'
Cancer patient develops 'uncontrollable' Irish accent in rare case: U.S. researchers
Researchers in the United States are reporting an unusual and rare case of a man diagnosed with prostate cancer who developed an 'uncontrollable 'Irish brogue' accent' despite not having one before.
Civil liberties group marks one-year anniversary of Trudeau's invocation of Emergencies Act
On the one-year anniversary of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's invocation of the Emergencies Act, anticipation is building for the release of the national inquiry's report into the historic series of events surrounding the powers used to end 'Freedom Convoy' Ottawa occupation and Canada-U.S. border blockades.
MPs summon big grocery store CEOs to testify in Ottawa over food inflation
Members of Parliament have summoned the heads of Canada's largest grocery store chains to answer for rising grocery prices.
Regina
-
Court of King's Bench grants Michael Gordon Jackson bail
Michael Gordon Jackson, the man accused of abducting his daughter to stop her from being vaccinated against COVID-19, has been released on bail.
-
Former Riders' pivot Fajardo signs two year deal with Montreal
Free agency has opened in Canadian Football League (CFL) and as of 11:25 a.m. Saskatchewan’s quarterback, Cody Fajardo, has signed a two year contract with the Montreal Alouettes.
-
Sask. town seeks new purpose for historic convent building with 'amazing' light, 'ghost stories'
The Town of Gravelbourg is looking for a developer to put new life into their historical convent.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon's Lighthouse could be put in receivership by the end of the week
Two board members of the Lighthouse are calling for the organization to be put in receivership, according to court filings obtained by CTV News.
-
Saskatoon man accused of killing girlfriend fires lawyer
A Saskatoon man accused of killing his girlfriend has fired his lawyer.
-
WestJet adding Saskatoon to Minneapolis direct flights
WestJet will offer direct flights between Saskatoon and Minneapolis later this year.
Northern Ontario
-
Sault police facing three sexual assault allegations
Ontario's Special Investigation Unit is looking into three different sexual assault allegations involving the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service.
-
Beware of rising trend in romance scams: Experts warn of new tactics
The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre says romance scams were the second-highest fraud-related dollar loss in 2022, with victims losing over $59 million - Ontario victims represented over $20 million of those losses.
-
What we know about the search for two flying objects shot down over Yukon and near Ontario
Recovery efforts are currently underway in the Yukon and Ontario for debris from a pair of unidentified objects that were shot down by U.S. fighter jets on Saturday and Sunday.
Edmonton
-
5-week-old baby dead in Edmonton, police investigating
Edmonton police are investigating the Feb. 8 'suspicious' death of a five-week-old baby.
-
Bruce Springsteen promises to bring some 'Glory Days' to Alberta
Rock-and-roll legend Bruce Springsteen announced new tour dates Tuesday including an eight-stop, 17-day trip across Canada.
-
Alberta plans to crack down on social disorder on downtown Calgary streets
Alberta is set to announce a pilot project to address public safety in downtown Calgary.
Toronto
-
'She was an icon': Trudeau, Ford remember Mississauga mayor Hazel McCallion during state funeral
Hazel McCallion, Mississauga, Ont.’s longest-serving mayor, was remembered by her friends, colleagues, and loved ones at her state funeral in the city west of Toronto.
-
OPP begins major expansion of licence plate scanning technology
The Ontario Provincial Police will easily be able to catch drivers for even minor infractions with the major expansion of licence plate scanning technology in the province.
-
Some Toronto councillors making 'pitch' to John Tory to stay as mayor, key ally says
Multiple members of city council have met with John Tory and asked him to reconsider his decision to resign as mayor, according to one of his allies at city hall.
Calgary
-
Break-and-enter suspect shot dead by Calgary police in Franklin Industrial Park
A man is dead after being shot by Calgary police at a three-storey building near Memorial Drive in southeast Calgary.
-
Alberta plans to crack down on social disorder on downtown Calgary streets
Alberta is set to announce a pilot project to address public safety in downtown Calgary.
-
5-week-old baby dead in Edmonton, police investigating
Edmonton police are investigating the Feb. 8 'suspicious' death of a five-week-old baby.
Montreal
-
CFL takes over control of Montreal Alouettes
The Canadian Football League (CFL) has taken over ownership of the Montreal Alouettes. The team's interim president will be Mario Cecchini, and lead the organization's day-to-day business operations, which will be supervised by the league.
-
Video captures minivan driving down Montreal bike path
A minivan driving down an entire block in a Montreal bike path was captured on video and is drawing attention from those concerned about road safety, particularly in the winter. Gabriel Morissette pulled out his phone and started recording when he saw a black Honda minivan driving in the bike lane on Lajeunesse Street between Gounod and Villeray streets.
-
Montreal Canadiens welcome Ukrainian boys' team to Bell Centre
The Montreal Canadiens gave the Ukraine Selects peewee team a chance to momentarily forget about the horrors of the Russian invasion on Tuesday.
Ottawa
-
Early indications show natural gas caused Orleans explosion: Minto president
Early indications show the east Ottawa explosion that injured 12 people and levelled homes under construction may have been caused by a natural gas leak, the president of Minto said Tuesday.
-
'Convoy-related' activity passes through Ottawa without incident, police say
The city of Ottawa says parking will be restricted downtown Tuesday because of possible "convoy activity" on the anniversary of the invocation of the federal Emergencies Act.
-
Drivers injured in serious crash on Highway 174
Police are looking for witnesses to a serious crash on Highway 174 east of Trim Road that sent two people to hospital.
Atlantic
-
Many N.S. schools closed, cleanup underway after heavy snow from nor'easter
A nor'easter that began in Nova Scotia Monday afternoon brought heavy snow and strong winds to much of the province into Tuesday morning, resulting in a snow day for many students.
-
Canadian woman's body found in building that collapsed during earthquake in Turkiye
The body of a Canadian woman who was visiting Turkiye has been found in the rubble of a building that collapsed on Feb. 6 during the devastating earthquake that has killed thousands.
-
Nova Scotia will not meet its pledge to reduce surgical backlog by February
The Nova Scotia government is admitting it will not meet its pledge to reduce the province's surgical backlog to national standards this month.
Kitchener
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Heavy police presence surrounds Cambridge home
Around a dozen officers, including members of the tactical unit, are on scene at a home in Cambridge where police say a person is barricaded inside.
-
Brantford shooting sends one to hospital
Brantford police say a male victim has been transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
-
Harriston, Ont. pup goes nationwide in Super Bowl commercial
For some, watching the Super Bowl is all about the commercials, and one Harriston, Ont. family now have a lot of bragging rights after their pooch appeared in a commercial aired by Canadian broadcasters during the big game.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver police warn of traffic disruption after pedestrian struck
Vancouver police are asking drivers to avoid the area near Oakridge mall after a pedestrian was struck there Tuesday morning.
-
Death of 2 skiers on Potato Peak marks B.C.'s 7th avalanche fatality of 2023
The death of two skiers in B.C.'s Cariboo region over the weekend brings the province's 2023 avalanche death toll to seven, barely seven weeks into the year.
-
Vancouver Park Board moves ahead with removing temporary bike lanes in Stanley Park
The controversial temporary bike lanes in Vancouver's Stanley Park will be removed following a vote by the city’s park board Monday night.
Vancouver Island
-
Hundreds of rental units proposed at former Mayfair Lanes bowling alley site in Saanich
A former bowling alley site in Saanich, B.C. could soon be transformed into hundreds of rental units and a large grocery store, if a Vancouver-based developer has its way.
-
Vancouver Island-based Country Grocer purchases 49th Parallel Grocery chain
Two Vancouver Island-based grocery chains are combining into a single franchise now that Country Grocer has acquired 49th Parallel Grocery.
-
Pandemic benefits pushed down B.C.'s child poverty rate in 2020: advocacy group
An advocacy group says child poverty decreased in British Columbia in 2020 due to government benefits provided in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but any progress may be wiped out by the rising costs of living.