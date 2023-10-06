Anton Forsberg perfect as Senators blank Jets 3-0 in pre-season
Anton Forsberg liked the way the Ottawa Senators were playing in front of him so he did what he could to repay their efforts.
The Ottawa netminder made 21 saves as the Senators blanked the Winnipeg Jets 3-0 on Thursday in pre-season action.
"I feel like we play tight," Forsberg said. "We fight hard. Killed a lot of penalties and we had a lot of power plays, too.
"I liked the way we moved the puck. It works for me. It's awesome to watch."
Josh Bailey and Jakob Chychrun both had a goal and assist for Ottawa. Claude Giroux scored his team's first goal and Jake Sanderson picked up a pair of assists.
Forsberg recorded wins in all three games he played for Ottawa. Joonas Korpisalo is expected to start in net for the Senators in the regular season.
Connor Hellebuyck stopped 30 shots for the Jets, who wrapped up exhibition play with a four-game winless streak.
Penalties were plenty for both teams, who iced lineups similar to the ones that will open the regular season next week.
Ottawa was 1-for-7 on the power play and Winnipeg 0-for-5.
"Still too many penalties. In a row, too," Senators head coach D.J. Smith said. "That really ruins the flow in the second period.
"But we came out really well. I thought we defended really well in our zone. We did enough to cut off odd-man rushes. The effort was there."
Jets head coach Rick Bowness said he'll have to continue preaching discipline.
"The third period was just self-destruction in terms of the discipline," he said. "And discipline comes in a lot of forms and one of them is clearly taking too many, too many penalties.
"That's not our team. We're far more disciplined than that."
After Winnipeg turned the puck over at mid-ice, Giroux scored on a breakaway with a deke that froze Hellebuyck for a split second at 16:58 of the first period.
Ottawa gave their penalty killers a stretch of work after taking four penalties in a row in a 10-minute span from late in the first period into the second.
Bailey scored at the same time a Winnipeg penalty expired to give the visitors a 2-0 lead at 17:26 of the second.
The Jets had their turn with penalty trouble early in the third, taking four penalties in an eight-minute span.
Chychrun beat Hellebuyck with 36 seconds remaining in an unsportsmanlike penalty to Mark Scheifele.
DEFENCEMAN DOWN
Jets defenceman Ville Heinola, who was on his way to earning a roster spot this season, got tangled up with Sens blueliner Erik Brannstrom in a corner with just over six minutes remaining in the first period.
Heinola couldn't get up on his own and was helped off the ice and down the tunnel while holding his left skate up. He didn't return.
"It's not good. We'll have more information on it (Friday)," Bowness said of Heinola's condition. "There will be another analysis and they'll look at it, but it's not a short-term injury."
NO GAME ACTION
Nikolaj Ehlers has missed all six of Winnipeg's exhibition games.
The speedy winger suffered an injury during a workout before training camp started that quickly gave him neck spasms. He did fully practice this week and head coach Rick Bowness had left it up to him to decide whether he was ready to play the Senators.
UP NEXT
Winnipeg has finished the pre-season and will open the regular season in Calgary against the Flames on Oct. 11. Ottawa wraps up its exhibition play Saturday at home against the Montreal Canadiens.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2023.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Experts puzzled by Hockey Canada's 'minimum attire' rule in dressing rooms
Hockey Canada has implemented a new policy for the 2023-24 minor hockey season, including a "minimum attire rule," with the goal of respecting privacy and making dressing environments more inclusive.
'Sticker shock' as Canadians rethink traditional Thanksgiving meal: analyst
After more than a year of high food inflation, families gathering this weekend to gobble Thanksgiving dinner may be feeling the pinch after their grocery shopping.
W5 Exclusive Canadian grandmother released from Hong Kong prison
A Canadian woman has been released from a Hong Kong prison after spending 270 days behind bars on cocaine smuggling charges. Suzana Thayer, 65, from Barrie, Ont., was arrested at the Hong Kong airport last year after being found with cocaine hidden inside her suitcase.
Economy adds 64K jobs in September, unemployment rate holds steady at 5.5%
Statistics Canada says the economy added 64,000 jobs last month as the country's population continues to rapidly grow.
Here's what El Nino means for Canada's winter
After seven years of La Nina conditions, the surface temperature of the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean has warmed again, signalling the switch to a global El Nino event. Here is what Canadians can expect this El Nino winter.
Vaping nicotine can be a 'crutch,' and for those trying to quit, the process can be painful
Canadians who vape nicotine say the impacts the habit can have on their health and wallet have led them to try quitting, but the difficult withdrawal process can have lasting effects.
Jailed Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi wins the Nobel Peace Prize for fighting women's oppression
Imprisoned activist Narges Mohammadi, who has campaigned for women's rights, democracy and against the death penalty in Iran for years, won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday.
Ghost guns showing up at crime scenes in Canada but RCMP not keeping statistics
Even as the technology to produce so-called "ghost guns" becomes less expensive and more widespread, the RCMP is not keeping records on how often the weapons are used in crimes across the country.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
Canada given days to reduce diplomatic staff in India, new measures announced to stabilize grocery prices and Putin calls Canadian Parliament's applause for a Nazi veteran 'disgusting.' Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Regina
-
'This is our home': Residents and staff protest closure of Regina Lutheran Home
There are more calls on the provincial government to take over operation of a Regina nursing home. The Regina Lutheran Home will close next spring, forcing 62 residents to move.
-
'Seems like yesterday': Riders 2013 Championship team returns to Saskatchewan
On Saturday night when the Saskatchewan Roughriders take on the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, members from the 2013 Grey Cup Championship team will be in attendance.
-
Former Legacy Christian Academy coach pleads guilty to sex crimes
A former coach at a private religious school pleaded guilty to sexual assault at Saskatoon Provincial Court on Thursday.
Saskatoon
-
Former Legacy Christian Academy coach pleads guilty to sex crimes
A former coach at a private religious school pleaded guilty to sexual assault at Saskatoon Provincial Court on Thursday.
-
Experts puzzled by Hockey Canada's 'minimum attire' rule in dressing rooms
Hockey Canada has implemented a new policy for the 2023-24 minor hockey season, including a "minimum attire rule," with the goal of respecting privacy and making dressing environments more inclusive.
-
Sask. plans to recruit physician assistants
The Saskatchewan Health Authority plans to hire a dozen physician assistants (PAs) during a fall recruitment push.
Northern Ontario
-
Here's what El Nino means for Canada's winter
After seven years of La Nina conditions, the surface temperature of the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean has warmed again, signalling the switch to a global El Nino event. Here is what Canadians can expect this El Nino winter.
-
Espanola RIDE check nets wanted driver and $364K in fentanyl, cocaine
A Sudbury woman and Elliot Lake man are accused of dealing drugs after $364,000 in suspected fentanyl and cocaine were found during a RIDE check in Espanola.
-
A senior who gave up waiting in an ER after 7 hours died an hour after she left. Her story is not uncommon in Canada
The number of Canadians who visit emergency departments across the country only to give up and leave before they receive any care has increased more than fivefold, according to new data collected by CTV News.
Edmonton
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Sunny and warm right through the long weekend
The gusty wind and cooler temperatures are behind us and a warming trend develops today.
-
Calgary man reported as Alberta's first influenza death of 2023-24 season
The provincial government has reported an Albertan has died from influenza, the first such death in the 2023-24 flu season.
-
Experts puzzled by Hockey Canada's 'minimum attire' rule in dressing rooms
Hockey Canada has implemented a new policy for the 2023-24 minor hockey season, including a "minimum attire rule," with the goal of respecting privacy and making dressing environments more inclusive.
Toronto
-
Toronto police issue new warning about notorious 'grandparent scam'
Police say fraudsters are still calling Toronto seniors and pretending to be their grandchildren in an effort to steal their money in a ruse that cost Canadians nearly $10 million last year.
-
Ontario senior tricked by fake online ad for mobility scooter
An Ontario senior said he lost money after attempting to buy a mobility scooter that appeared to be heavily discounted in an online advertisement.
-
Pedestrian struck and killed overnight in Etobicoke
A pedestrian has been pronounced deceased following a collision in Etobicoke early on Friday morning.
Calgary
-
Calgary man reported as Alberta's first influenza death of 2023-24 season
The provincial government has reported an Albertan has died from influenza, the first such death in the 2023-24 flu season.
-
Man in custody following 'high-risk' police operation connected to suspected abduction in Calgary
A man is in custody following a “high-risk” police operation on Highway 2 connected to a suspected abduction in Calgary.
-
'Complete shock': Lethbridge high school shaken following sexual assault allegations
Students at Chinook High School in Lethbridge said there was a sombre, uneasy feeling the day after police searched a football locker room for forensic evidence in connection to an alleged sexual assault.
Montreal
-
Sherbrooke father pleads guilty to aggravated assault on newborn
A Sherbrooke father accused of aggravated assault on his 11-day-old infant has pleaded guilty.
-
Soaking rain, blustery winds and colder air coming this Thanksgiving weekend
After two-and-a-half weeks of sunny days and above-average temperatures, parts of Quebec are expected to see an abrupt shift to more typical fall weather.
-
Adopt a pet without paying adoption fees at the Montreal SPCA on Monday
The Montreal SPCA is at maximum capacity and will waive adoption fees on Monday in an attempt to find homes for the growing number of animals being dropped off.
Ottawa
-
Lansdowne 2.0 price tag jumps to $419.5 million
The price tag for the redesigned Lansdowne 2.0 has increased by $87.5 million, while the new plans scrap one of three proposed residential towers on the property in the Glebe.
-
Here's a look at the cost to buy a Thanksgiving turkey in Ottawa
Thanksgiving is only days away, a time for family and friends to come together, which usually includes a feast. However, when we're talking about turkey, the price is flying high, and so are most of the Thanksgiving meal fixings.
-
Rainy long weekend in store
The October heatwave is over and rain is set to move into the region Friday making for a very wet Thanksgiving long weekend.
Atlantic
-
Tracking Philippe: How the tropical storm will impact each of the Maritime provinces
As of Thursday afternoon, Philippe is still a tropical storm as it travels north towards Bermuda.
-
Price of gas decreases in the Maritimes, diesel up ahead of Thanksgiving long weekend
The price of gas decreased overnight in all three Maritime provinces, while the price of diesel increased in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.
-
Economy adds 64K jobs in September, unemployment rate holds steady at 5.5%
Statistics Canada says the economy added 64,000 jobs last month as the country's population continues to rapidly grow.
Kitchener
-
Homeowner describes alleged assault at knifepoint in his Cambridge home
A violent break-in and arrest has left some in a Cambridge neighbourhood on edge.
-
Puppies found allegedly abandoned in field sparks calls for help from Cambridge Humane Society
The Cambridge Humane Society is asking for the public’s assistance after four puppies were found allegedly abandoned in a field.
-
Here's what's happening for Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest this year
Waterloo Region’s big Bavarian festival returns! In addition to merry-making at local German clubs around town, here’s some of what’s going on this year at Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest.
Vancouver
-
More action needed to address homelessness in B.C. as numbers rise, province says
The British Columbia government says results from the latest surveys of people living on the streets show current support levels aren't enough and more services are needed to address rising homelessness.
-
Patients turned away by 'closed' sign at B.C. hospital's emergency room
Officials are investigating after patients were turned away from a hospital emergency room in Williams Lake, B.C., this week by a “closed” sign posted on the door.
-
Leaked letter accuses Surrey mayor of delaying city's policing transition
Surrey’s mayor has been accused of stalling the city’s transition from the RCMP to the Surrey Police Service, as ordered by the B.C. government over the summer.
Vancouver Island
-
Man arrested after alleged sexual assault at Saanich mall
A 26-year-old man is in police custody after a girl was allegedly sexually assaulted at a Saanich shopping mall.
-
'Students feel used': Vancouver Island nursing students call for paid work placements amid shortage
Nursing students on Vancouver Island are lobbying for help to make their program more accessible amid a dire need for more of them in B.C.’s health-care system.
-
B.C. police complaint commissioner orders public hearing into Victoria police shooting death
British Columbia's police complaint commissioner has ordered a public hearing into the 2019 death of a woman who was shot with "less-lethal" projectiles from a Victoria police weapon.